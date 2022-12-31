Elon Musk Defends Greta Thunberg

The teenager is the figure of activism against climate change, but has also become a target for climate skeptics.

Greta Thunberg, 19, has become the unofficial spokesperson for young people worried about their future.

The environmental activist has become the symbol of a generation for whom climate change is urgent. She is the voice of a generation concerned with finding answers to the urgency of the climate crisis. Her weapon is her ability to mobilize young people.

She has been able to rally people around the world in her fight against global warming. His fight for the defense of the planet arouses as much enthusiasm as controversy.

At 15, Thunberg won a climate essay competition organized by the daily Svenska Dagbladet. This was the genesis of her career as an activist. She started the "school strike for the climate” in 2018, demanding that her government take action on climate change.

The game changer happened when she posted a photo of herself on Instagram sitting in front of the Swedish Parliament. She was soon joined by others. This was the beginning of the school strike for the climate. The movement gained ground. Paris, Moscow, New Delhi, Hong Kong: Young people from all over the world started to demonstrate every Friday in favor of action against global warming.

Thunberg Under Attacks

Behind these "Fridays for Future", the desire to take measures for climate protection and to demand compliance with the Paris Climate Agreement.

She has become a star for millions of environmental activists and at the same time a target of millions of conservatives and all those who refuse the environmentalist diktat. To her detractors who see her as an "apocalyptic guru", she replies that she sees the world realistically.

It is no surprise that the attacks against Thunberg have multiplied recently while Europe is going through an unprecedented energy crisis caused by the Russian war in Ukraine. Soaring gas prices at the pump have also given a voice to fossil fuel supporters and all ESG (social, environment and corporate governance) critics.

Progressive ideologies such as wokeism and its various counterparts such as the use of pronouns are contested.

The conservative satirical site The Babylon Bee thus cracked a tweet mocking Thunberg on December 30 as a severe cold wave hits part of the United States and populations in many European countries are forced to ration energy.

"New Greta Thunberg Thermostat Scowls At You When You Turn The Heat Up," the platform wrote, with a link to an article in which it goes after the activist.

"The Greta Thunberg Thermostat™ also emits an audible, 'How dare you' if it hears you emit dangerous methane into the atmosphere in the form of a fart," the article said.

'Astounding'

Musk, who recently reactivated The Babylon Bee's Twitter account, then stepped in to defend Thunberg.

"The sheer amount of brand awareness achieved by Greta within a few years is astounding," the billionaire commented. "I think she’s cool tbh."

Musk's defense also comes after a heated exchange between Thunberg and influencer Andrew Tate.

"Hello @GretaThunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions," the former kickboxer, who is known for his sexist posts, tweeted at Thunberg on December 27.

"yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com," Thunberg responded.

It's surprising to see Musk defending Thunberg as the billionaire has become one of the strongest critics of ESG and progressive activism in recent months.

"ESG is the devil," he tweeted last November.

"I am increasingly convinced that corporate ESG is the Devil Incarnate," Musk also said last April.

Thunberg's support hasn't stopped many Twitter users from hurling harsh and scathing criticism at Thunberg.

"What’s her brand, exactly? Liars and complainers?" asked one Twitter user.

"Greta Thunberg is definitely very cool! Because she never turns on the heat 🤣" added another Twitter user.

"Greta’s 'brand' reach is not due to Greta. It’s due to the adult elitists who are using her to further their globalist agenda," another user blasted.