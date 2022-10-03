Musk and Ukrainian President Zelensky Clash Over Russian War

Elon Musk does not do things like everyone else.

The billionaire also likes this singularity. In a world where good thinking and wokism seem to prevail, he sees himself as a rebel.

Environmental activists still do not understand why the boss of the company who pushed for a drastic reduction in polluting emissions from the automotive sector can be opposed to environmental, social, and governance (ESG). ESG are new policies that large institutional investors are increasingly asking companies they invest in to observe for socially responsible capitalism.

But that's the whole Musk paradox that his 107.6 million Twitter followers love.

After celebrating the billionaire, who has brought them enormous support since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Ukrainians are discovering that he has many facets. Above all, they discover that in him cohabits the idealist who wants to transform our civilization as it is today and the pragmatist who also knows how to accept reality.

Musk has indeed just proposed a peace plan to end the Russian war in Ukraine. This peace plan is based on 4 points, two of which consist of Kyiv abandoning the Crimea to Russia and renouncing joining the European Union and NATO.

'Which Elon Musk Do You Like More?'

Moscow has always believed that Kyiv should recognize that Crimea, annexed in 2014 by Russia, was Russian as a prerequisite to any compromise. Putin also sees Ukraine joining the the EU and NATO as red lines because he considers these two organizations a threat to Russian security.

Musk submitted his plan to a vote of Twitter users who have until October 4 to decide. It does not say what he will do next with the results.

At the time of writing nearly 1.6 million people had already voted

This move by the billionaire was widely criticized by Ukrainian authorities, Ukrainians and many Twitter users. It was the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who led the charge in person by suggesting that Musk was now supporting the Russians.

"Which @elonmusk do you like more?" Zelensky asked in a poll-like tweet. A direct criticism of the form used by Musk to evoke his peace plan.

"Elon, you've done SO MUCH GOOD for Ukraine by enabling Starlink & providing thousands of terminals," said a user. "As a fellow Aspie I get that you're hyperfocused on this topic right now, but these polls and the tweets about bot attacks aren't helping – in fact, they enrage many Ukrainians."

"You are assuming that I wish to be popular. I don’t care," Musk responded. "I do care that millions of people may die needlessly for an essentially identical outcome."

Another Poll

Musk then organized another poll related to one of the most controversial points of his peace plan, namely the Crimea. He suggested that it might be necessary this time to organize a referendum under the supervision of the UN or any other independent entity to ask the inhabitants of this region if they want to belong to Ukraine or join Russia.

"Let’s try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they’re part of Russia or Ukraine," the tech tycoon wrote.

This initiative was also very badly received.

"Are you trying to legitimize pseudo-referendums that took place at gunpoint under conditions of persecution, mass executions and torture? Bad path," asked an adviser to the Head of the Office of Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian official then offered an alternative plan to Musk.

"No, I’m suggesting voting under UN (or pick your most trusted entity or country) supervision," Musk responded.

"Maybe Putin would allow impartial observers & adhere to the outcome, so why not have Gandolf & the white wizards oversee the vote? That is just as well reasoned & thoughtful a suggestion. Log off Twitter & actually talk to someone who lives or has relatives there. #SlavaUkrainii," a Twitter user wrote.

"Elon, Russia's leadership doesn't want the UN anywhere near their borders. surely you can see the issue with your proposal here," another user told Musk.

"Great, offer a UN supervised vote and if Russia refuses, then war it is," the billionaire responded.