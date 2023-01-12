Elon Musk Amplifies Bernie Sanders's Outrage Against Moderna

The pharmaceutical company is mulling a move that has enraged both Musk and one of his ideological opposites.

On at least one issue, Elon Musk and Sen. Bernie Sanders are on the same side, almost allied.

The image seems unusual given the ideological differences between the billionaire CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and the independent senator from Vermont.

For Sanders, an icon of the progressive left, Musk represents the symbol of the growing inequality between the poorest and the 1% of the very rich. Musk is also, according to the senator, the face of those who do not pay enough tax. Sanders has made a career of looking to tax the rich.

"Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," the self-described socialist lawmaker said in a speech last March. "Multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joyrides on their rocket ships to outer space."

The serial entrepreneur has often counterattacked his critics. And in the face of Sanders's remarks, Musk surely didn't sit silent.

"I keep forgetting that you’re still alive," Musk responded to Sanders in November 2021 when the senator, who is 81, demanded that "the extremely wealthy pay their fair share."

He continued: "Ok, how much do you think is fair? Does 53% seem reasonable?"

Musk is also not shy about seizing opportunities to attack progressives. Last November, for example, the billionaire took advantage of the progressive lawmaker's criticism of the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Free Report to lecture him.

Sanders Sees an 'Outrageous Price Boost'

In view of these battles, it might be easy to conclude that Sanders and Musk are not on the same side.

But biotech Moderna (MRNA) - Get Free Report has pulled off the feat of bringing them together -- at least for the duration of a controversial decision.

Moderna plans to charge between $110 and $130 per dose for the covid-19 vaccine in the U.S. once its government contract expires, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told The Wall Street Journal.

"I would think this type of pricing is consistent with the value," Bancel told the WSJ on Jan. 9.

This represents an increase of 323% to 400% as the government currently pays some $26 a dose for the latest available versions of Moderna booster shots. This will constitute a new expense for American consumers, who have so far received vaccines free of charge.

Unsurprisingly, the news was badly received.

Sanders called the price hike "outrageous" and asked Moderna to "refrain from any price increase in light of the role the federal government has played in the development of the vaccine."

"Your outrageous price boost will also increase private health insurance premiums. Perhaps most significantly, the quadrupling of prices will make the vaccine unavailable for many millions of uninsured and underinsured Americans who will not be able to afford it," Sanders wrote in a letter to Bancel.

"While the price hike planned by the company would make the life-saving vaccine unaffordable for millions of Americans, estimates show that the cost of producing the vaccine is now as low as $2.85 per dose."

Musk Amplifies Sanders's Outrage

This outrage has just been amplified by Musk, who took advantage of a message posted by a Twitter user to strongly criticize Moderna's decision.

"This seems extortionately high," the billionaire lambasted. "It also isn’t clear whether, all things considered, a second booster helps or hurts."

The move comes when the epidemic seems to be picking up again and health authorities fear an explosion in covid cases. Musk and his 125 million Twitter followers could help raise public outrage about this controversial price hike Moderna is considering. The uproar against the company on social media has started.

"Shots only for the rich! Go rich go" mocked a Twitter user.

"Pure greed," blasted another user.

Moderna is not alone in considering an increase in its covid vaccines. Pfizer (PFE) - Get Free Report said last fall it was considering charging $110 to $130 per dose for its covid-19 vaccines once government purchases end this year.

Moderna's potential pricing is thus aligned with that of its main competitor.