Elon Musk Addresses Riot-Ridden Brazil

Riots broke out in Brasilia just days after new President Lula was sworn in.

Elon Musk remains a global CEO.

The serial entrepreneur closely follows global geopolitical news.

Sometimes this comes to him via questions and requests directed to him on Twitter by users. One of the biggest accomplishment of the billionaire entrepreneur on the international stage was the supply of Starlink to Ukraine at war with Russia since February.

Starlink is a secure and independent satellite internet access service developed by SpaceX, a rocket company founded by Musk. The service has become the unique communication system for the Ukrainian forces at the front lines. It also allows Ukrainians to bypass Russian propaganda and tell their daily life in war.

Musk Calls For a Peaceful Solution

Beyond Ukraine, Starlink has become a window of freedom for populations living under a dictatorship such as in Iran where protesters against the Ayatollahs' regime demand the service.

In addition to Starlink, Musk also intends to make Twitter a bastion of free speech as long as the messages do not violate the law.

It is in this context that the tech mogul, who wants to transform civilization as we know it, has just reacted to the riots that broke out on January 8 in Brazil.

"I hope that the people of Brazil are able to resolve matters peacefully," Musk tweeted on Twitter.

Musk's message is more measured compared to the messages he posted last December after the elections in Brazil. The billionaire seemed to side with supporters of right-wing former president Jair Bolsanero, who lost to the leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Both sides accused each other of disinformation spread on social media by the allies of the two men. Lula fans call Bolsanero a cannibal, while Bolsanero supporters call Lula a satanist.

"I’ve seen a lot of concerning tweets about the recent Brazil election," Musk said on December 3. "If those tweets are accurate, it’s possible that Twitter personnel gave preference to left wing candidates."

Almost two weeks later, Musk doubled down: "Twitter may have people on the Brazil team that are strongly politically biased," the billionaire said on December 14.

After these tweets, it is therefore interesting to see the billionaire calling on both sides to opt for peace. He does not condemn either side.

Riots

Thousands of supporters of Bolsonaro invaded the Presidential Palace, the Supreme Court and the Congress, on January 8, in Brasilia, a week after the inauguration of Lula as the new president of the country, according to images broadcast on social networks and broadcast by Brazilian media, to protest what they falsely claim was a stolen election.

Lula announced a security operation to put an end to the riots.

The rioters are protesting against the return to power of leftist Lula, who defeated Bolsonaro in a close runoff on October 30. Since then, Bolsanoro and his supporters have focused their attacks on the Brazilian voting system.

The area near the Three Powers Square, where the Planalto Presidential Palace, the Supreme Court and the Congress meet, had been cordoned off by the authorities, but the Bolsonarists managed to break the security cordons. The impressive images on social networks show rioters, dressed in yellow and green, storming the places of power in Brasilia.

The startling images of the riots resemble the violence perpetrated on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in an attempt to prevent the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Traveling to Sao Paolo, Lula denounced these incidents committed by "fascists" and "fanatics" who "will be punished with the full force of the law". He decreed a "federal intervention" on the police to regain control of the security of the capital.

The Supreme Court said security forces regained control of the building.

At least 200 people were arrested.

Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida 48 hours before the end of his term.