Elon Musk Accidentally Reveals His Address

Tesla's billionaire CEO is one of the most influential people in the world

He is the richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $260 billion as of Aug. 19, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He is also considered the most innovative and revolutionary boss since Apple's (AAPL) Steve Jobs. He leads companies that want to revolutionize transportation (Tesla (TSLA) ), conquer Mars (SpaceX), build humanoid robots in which we can download our personalities (Neuralink) and build underground tunnels to relieve traffic jams in large cities (The Boring Company).

And to say he is the it-CEO is an understatement. He arouses a lot of passion as well with his fans who are ready to defend him against what they consider to be unfair attacks on their idol. His detractors are just as passionate calling him megalomaniacal, egotistical and dangerous.

Oops! 'Might Need a New PO Box'

Elon Musk is a charismatic and whimsical serial entrepreneur who is divisive. But each of his tweets on the social media Twitter, his favorite communication channel, is closely examined and commented on. Most of his posts are the subject of articles in the media, which gives him free publicity both for himself and for his various companies.

Faced with distrust of politics and the lack of a charismatic leader in the world today, Musk has become an inspiring figure at home and overseas. Each of his messages is capable of creating enthusiasm or an outcry all over the world.

Recently, he announced in a tweet a desire to acquire the English soccer club Manchester United. The news created a stir on social media, boosted the shares of the club which is a public company, and provoked a debate on the future of this legendary team.

Musk is a rock star with his 104 million Twitter followers and he knows it. His fans ask for more and follow him closely. And like any superstar, fans want to know every detail about their idol and often turn into detectives.

The billionaire, who moved from California to Texas at the end of 2021, has just served them on a silver platter with crucial information: his postal address. Indeed, Musk revealed on Twitter the address where to write to him. This surprise (or calculated) revelation came as the tech mogul shared a letter to him from a Stanford professor who could have been his teacher when the billionaire was accepted into the prestigious university.

"Nice letter from Bill Nix, who would’ve been my prof at Stanford if I hadn’t put grad studies on (permanent) deferment," Musk posted on Twitter on August 19.

As you can see he forgot to blur his address at the top left:

"Mr. Elon R. Musk

SpaceX

PO Box 341886

Lakeway, TX 78734"

And the tech titan will realize it a little later.

"Might need a new PO Box after tweeting this 🤣", he reacted.

Musk's Moves Are Tracked

This surprise revelation is obviously the joy of his fans who engage in a joke contest. Some say they now know where to send him birthday gifts and cards, while others take the opportunity to send him invitations to hand out since they are neighbors.

"Now we know where to send the birthday cards. 😀" one Twitter user commented.

"You could have used permanent marker to cross it before taking the picture," another user posted. "Would have saved some money. Now you have to buy a new PO Box. Request a replacement. They will charge transfer fee only. Let me know how it goes."

"We are neighbors! Come hang with us sometime. You still owe me lunch from years ago. I don’t forget," added another user.

It is possible to follow the billionaire's movements via the @ElonJet Twitter account, which tracks the movements of his private plane. This account was created and it's managed by Jack Sweeney, a college student.

Musk does not particularly appreciate this initiative and has already indicated that it has an impact on his security.

"Unfortunately this is becoming a security issue," he lamented last January.

@ElonJet is still active. Musk had just landed in the Hamptons enclave in New York state, a summer spot for wealthy New Yorkers, as of time of time of writing, according to ElonJet.