Electric Vehicles That Get Tax Credit And Those That Don't
The Biden administration wants to promote the adoption of electric vehicles by extending the current Federal tax credits.
Electric vehicles are still a luxury for the vast majority of consumers.
Their price has increased further in recent months, due to continued disruptions in supply chains and soaring prices for raw materials such as nickel, cobalt and others, which are needed to develop the battery, the key element to battery-powered vehicles (BEV).
Democratic President Joe Biden, who has made the adoption of green cars one of his priorities, included tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed last August, to encourage consumers to choose an electric vehicle when buying their future car.
"If you purchase and take possession of a qualifying electric vehicle after August 16, 2022 and before January 1, 2023, aside from the final assembly requirement, the rules in effect before the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act for the EV credit apply (including those involving the manufacturing caps on vehicles sold)," the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said.
Basically, until December 31, buyers of certain electric vehicles can benefit from the federal tax credit of $7,500, in place since 2010. For all electric vehicles purchased after January 1, 2023, when the new law comes into effect, they must meet additional criteria for their buyers to benefit from the tax credit: the EV must be assembled in North America, for example.
Under the new law, the federal tax credit for EVs remains at $7,500. The eligibility period is from January 2023 to December 2032. The existing tax credit limitation when a car manufacturer has sold the 200,000th unit is eliminated. Tesla, General Motors and Toyota, whose cars no longer benefited from tax credits, are eligible again beginning January 1, 2023.
From 2024, the consumer will be able to deduct the tax credit directly from the dealer. Until then, this will be done when filing their tax return in April of each year (as was the case before).
However, under the new law, there are limits, which means that not all electric vehicles will benefit from this federal assistance. SUVs, pickups/trucks and vans costing more than $80,000 are excluded, as are consumers with high income. Some cars must cost less than $55,000. The goal of the White House is to promote the sale of electric vehicles at affordable prices.
Finally, the tax credit of $7,500 is divided in two: $3,750 will apply if at least 40% of the minerals of the battery powering the vehicle come from the United States or a country having a free trade agreement with the United States.
The other $3,750 will apply if at least 50% of the battery components come from the United States or from countries with a free trade agreement with the United States. In summary, the electric vehicle you buy can benefit from the full $7,500 tax credit, half or none, depending on the battery components and minerals.
Here are the green vehicles that can get the federal tax credits until December 2022, according to the IRS and the U.S. Department of Energy.
EVs:
AUDI
e-tron Sportback (2020-2022)
e-tron SUV (2019, 2021-2022)
e-tron GT / RS e-tron GT (2022)
e-tron S (Standard and Sportback)
Q4 50 e-tron Quattro
BMW
i3 Sedan (2014-2021)
i3s (2018-2021)
i4 eDrive40/M50 Gran Coupe (2022)
iX xDrive50/M60 (2022)
BYD
e6 (2012-2017)
ELECTRIC LAST MILE SOLUTIONS (ELMS)
ELMS Urban Delivery (2022)
FIAT
500e (2013-2019)
FORD
Focus EV (2012-2018)
Mustang Mach-E (all 2021/2022 trims including GT)
E-Transit (2022)
F-150 Lightning (standard/extended range) (2022)
GENESIS
GV60 (2023)
HYUNDAI
Ioniq Electric (2017-2021)
Ioniq 5 (2022)
Kona Electric (2019-2022)
JAGUAR
I-Pace (2019-2022)
I-Pace HSE (2022-2023)
KIA
Niro EV (2019-2022)
Soul Electric (2015-2020)
EV6 (58 kWh, 77.4 kWh) (2022)
LUCID MOTORS
Lucid Air Dream Edition (2022)
Lucid Air Grand Touring (2022)
MAZDA
MX-30 (2022)
MERCEDES-BENZ
AMG EQS (2022)
EQS 450+ (2022)
EQS 580 4matic (2022)
B-Class EV (2014-2017)
MINI
Cooper S E Hardtop 2 & 4 Door (2020-2023)
MITSUBISHI
i-MiEV (2012, 2014, 2016, 2017)
NISSAN
LEAF (2011-2022)
POLESTAR
Polestar 2 (2021)
Polestar 2 Long Range – Single & Dual Motor (2022)
PORSCHE
Taycan (2020-2022)
RIVIAN
R1T (2022)
R1S (2022)
EDV 700 (2022)
SMART USA
EQ fortwo Coupe (2019)
EQ fortwo Cabrio (2019)
SUBARU
Solterra (2023) $7,500
VOLKSWAGEN
e-Golf (2015-2019)
ID.4 EV (First/Pro/Pro S) (2021)
VOLVO
C40 Recharge Pure Electric (2022)
XC40 Recharge Pure Electric (2021-2022)
Plug-in Hybrid:
AUDI
A3 e-tron / e-tron ultra (2016-2018)
A7 55 TFSI e Quattro (2021)
A7 TFSI e Quattro (2022)
A8L PHEV (2020)
A8L 60 TFSI e Quattro (2021)
Q5 PHEV (2020)
Q5 55 TFSI e Quattro (2021)
Q5 TFSI e Quattro (2022)
BENTLEY
Bentayga Hybrid (2020-2021)
BMW
i3 Sedan w/ Range Extender (2014-2021)
i3s w/ Range Extender (2018-2021)
BMW i8 (2014-2017)
i8 Coupe/Roadster (2018-2020)
X3 xDrive30e (2020-2021)
X5 xDrive40e (2016-2018)
X5 xDrive45e (2021-2022)
330e (2016-2018)
330e/330e xDrive (2021-2022)
530e/530e xDrive (2018-2019)
530e/530e xDrive (2020-2022)
740e (2017)
740e xDrive (2018-2019)
745e xDrive (2020-2022)
CHRYSLER
Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid (2017-2022)
FERRARI
SF90 Stradale (2020-2021)
FISKER AUTOMOTIVE
Karma Sedan (2012)
FORD
C-Max Energi (2013-2017)
Fusion Energi (2013-2018)
Fusion Energi (2019-2020)
Escape Plug-in Hybrid (2020-2022)
HONDA
Accord Plug-in Hybrid (2014)
Clarity Plug-in Hybrid (2018-2021)
HYUNDAI
Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid (2018-2022)
Sonata Plug-in Hybrid (2016-2019)
Tucson Plug-in Hybrid (2022)
Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid (2022)
JEEP
Grand Cherokee PHEV (2022)
Wrangler Unlimited PHEV (2021-2022)
KARMA
Revero (2018-2020)
KIA
Niro Plug-in Hybrid (2018-2022)
Optima Plug-in Hybrid (2017-2020)
Sorento Plug-in Hybrid (2022)
LAND ROVER
Range Rover/Sport PHEV (2019)
Range Rover/Sport PHEV (2020-2022)
Range Rover SE PHEV (2023)
Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography PHEV (2023)
LINCOLN
Aviator Grand Touring (2020-2022)
Corsair Reserve Grand Touring PHEV (2021-2022)
Corsair Grand Touring PHEV (2022)
McLAREN
Artura (2022)
MERCEDES-BENZ
S550e Plug-in Hybrid (2015-2017)
GLE550e 4matic (2016-2018)
GLC350e 4matic (2018-2019)
GLC350e 4M EQ (2020)
S560e EQ PHEV (2020)
C350e (2016-2018)
MINI
Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 (2018-2019)
Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 (2020-2022)
MITSUBISHI
Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in (2018-2020)
Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in (2021-2022)
POLESTAR
Polestar 1 (2020-2021)
PORSCHE
Cayenne S E-Hybrid (2015-2018)
Cayenne E-Hybrid / Coupe (2019-2020)
Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid / Coupe (2021)
Cayenne E-Hybrid / Coupe (2021-2022)
Panamera S E-Hybrid (2014-2016)
Panamera 4 E-Hybrid (2018)
Panamera 4 E-Hybrid (2019-2020)
Panamera 4 E-Hybrid (2021-2022)
SUBARU
Crosstrek Hybrid (2019-2022)
TOYOTA
Prius Plug-in Hybrid (2012-2015)
Prius Prime Plug-in Hybrid (2017-2022)
RAV4 Prime Plug-in Hybrid (2021-2022)
VOLVO
S60 (2019)
S60 (2020-2022)
S60 Extended Range (2022)
S90 (2018-2019)
S90 (2020-2022)
S90 Extended Range (2022)
V60 (2020-2022)
V60 Extended Range (2022)
XC60 (2018-2019)
XC60 (2020-2022)
XC60 Extended Range (2022)
XC90 (2016-2017)
XC90 / XC90 Excellence (2018-2019)
XC90 (2020-2022)
XC90 Extended Range (2022)
From January 1, 2023, the two lists will change dramatically in view of the new eligibility conditions. Here is a list of clean vehicles that could qualify for the full $7,500 credit.
EVs
General Motors
Cadillac Lyriq (2023)
Chevrolet Bolt EUV (2022)
Chevrolet Bolt EV (2022-2023)
FORD
F-150 Lightning (2022) (Pro, XLT, and Lariat trims)
Mustang Mach-E (2022)
E-Transit (2022)
NISSAN
LEAF (2022-2023)
RIVIAN
EDV 700 (2022)
R1T (2022) (Dual Motor Adventure only)
R1S (2022) (Dual Motor Adventure only)
TESLA
Model 3 (2022)
Model Y (2022)
Plug-in-Hybrid
AUDI
Q5 (2022)
BMW
330e (2022-2023)
X5 xDrive45e (2022)
CHRYSLER
Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid (2022)
FORD
Escape Plug-in Hybrid (2022)
JEEP
Grand Cherokee PHEV (2022)
Wrangler Unlimited PHEV (2022)
LINCOLN
Aviator PHEV (2022)
Corsair Plug-in Hybrid (2022)
VOLVO
S60 (2022)