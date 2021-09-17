September 17, 2021
What is Eat Well? Food-Tech Company Joins Plant-Based Phenomenon

What is Eat Well Group? Food-Tech Company Joins Plant-Based Phenomenon

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. ( (EWGFF) - Get EAT WELL INVESTMENT GROUP INC Report), also called 'The Company' or 'Eat Well Group', was founded on the principle of “how do we feed our families while honoring time-valued health and wellness traditions.”

Eat Well is on track to generate over $60,000,000 in revenue including nearly $15,000,000 in gross profit in 2021. At last check, the OTC stock was at $.86 per share, down 3.97% in afternoon trading.

TheStreet's Kevin Curran spoke with Marc Aneed, Eat Well Founder, President, and Head of Operations. "Food and agricultural infrastructure are the cornerstones of all cultures. Eat Well Group is building a unique ecosystem that can supply these essential cornerstone needs for society," says Aneed.

Prince Khaled of Saudi Arabia, a known pioneer, and investor in the plant-based space, has joined Eat Well Group as a strategic advisor.

“This past year, Eat Well Group’s portfolio companies sold over 26,000 tons of pure plant-based protein to over 35 countries worldwide, offering better nutrition, and greater food security," says Prince Khaled. The environmental benefits alone save more than 89,000 metric tons of methane which is a leading contributor to global warming. I’m delighted to be a part of the mission to put healthier living in reach of more people.”

Aneed recently sat down for an interview with Sagacity Capital Media.

Topics range from the future of the vertically integrated plant-based company to what investors can expect from Eat Well in the coming months. 

