Dropbox Chief Customer Officer, Rangan, Steps Down From Cloud-Storage Major

Dropbox (DBX) - Get Report, the San Francisco cloud-storage major, said its chief customer officer, Yamini Rangan, is stepping down after four years.



A statement from the company did not say why she was leaving.



The company credited Rangan with scaling the company's revenue-driving operations, including boosting the application of data to its sales strategy.



Dropbox early next year it would name a chief operating officer to include the role of chief customer officer.



On Nov. 7 Dropbox reported that its third-quarter net loss widened to 4 cents a share from 1 cent in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue rose 19% to $428.2 million from $360.3 million.



In the premarket on Wednesday, Dropbox shares are down about 2% after closing the regular session Tuesday off 1.6% at $17.81.



In the past year, the stock traded as high as $26.49, in February. It has bounced a bit off its 52-week low of $17.20 set in mid-August.

Dropbox, founded in 2008, went public in March 2018 at $21 a share.