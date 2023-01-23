Donald Trump's Return Date for Twitter/Facebook Made Clear in SEC Filings

Trump has been banned from Facebook and Twitter since fomenting the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The timeline for former President Donald Trump's return to major social media platforms has been set.

With Trump gearing up to go into campaign mode for his 2024 presidential run, 45 is preparing to return to the social media platforms that propelled him to his unexpected win in 2016.

Trump has been reportedly telling his inner circle that he's ready to leave behind the exclusivity clause he signed with Truth Social (DWAC) -- the social media platform his company, Trump Media & Technology Group, created.

Trump's license agreement with Truth Social requires that he "first channel any and all social media communications and posts coming from his personal profile" to Truth Social for at least six hours before posting those thoughts on any other platform, according to an SEC filing.

That agreement, approved on December 22, 2021, runs for 18 months, and Trump has been telling his inner circle that he will not renew the agreement once the 18 month term ends in June, Rolling Stone reported.

Trump and Social Media

Trump was welcomed back to Twitter in November after Elon Musk purchased the company and polled its users to find out whether the public wanted his ban from the platform to end. The former president had been banned from Twitter and Facebook (META) - Get Free Report in the aftermath of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol following his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump must give Truth Social a notice in order to avoid an automatic renewal of the exclusivity clause for six months, but even if he decides against renewing it, Trump will be required to "post contemporaneously" on the platform.

Trump is not only preparing for his return to Twitter, but he is also working on regaining access to his official Facebook account, according to NBC News.

“We believe that the ban on President Trump’s account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse,” Trump’s campaign wrote in its letter to Meta.