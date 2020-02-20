Zscaler Beats Estimates but Offers Downbeat Profit Outlook

Cybersecurity firm Zscaler topped analyst estimates for the fiscal second quarter, but forecast lighter-than-expected profit in the quarter ahead.

Zscaler (ZS) - Get Report on Thursday beat analyst estimates for the fiscal second quarter, but offered a lighter-than-expected profit forecast.

The San Jose, Calif., company's shares fell 10% to $58.51 in after-hours trading.

For Q2 ended Jan. 31 the cybersecurity company reported adjusted earnings of 9 cents a share on revenue of $101.2 million.

The company had been expected to report adjusted earnings of 3 cents a share, on sales of $99 million, based on a FactSet survey of 18 analysts.

Zscaler forecast fiscal-third-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of 1 cent to 3 cents on revenue of $105 million to $107 million.

Analysts had been predicting non-GAAP earnings of 4 cents on sales of $104.5 million, according to FactSet.

For the full fiscal year, Zscaler forecast total revenue of $414 million to $417 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of 14 cents to 16 cents, assuming 139 million shares outstanding.

"Momentum is continuing to build across our business as our customers embrace and accelerate their cloud transformation," said Jay Chaudhry, chairman and CEO of Zscaler, in a statement.

Elsewhere Thursday, cybersecurity stocks ended mixed.

F5 Networks (FFIV) - Get Report shares rose $3.10, or 2.39%, to $132.85.

CyberArk (CYBR) - Get Report shares rose $2.33, or 1.94%, to $122.65.

SailPoint (SAIL) - Get Report shares fell 50 cents, or 1.96%, to $25.05.

Akamai (AKAM) - Get Report shares fell $1.09, or 1.06%, to $101.47.

The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 66.21 points, or 0.67%, to 9,750.96.

Fourteen cybersecurity stocks outperformed the Nasdaq Composite while three lagged.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security (HACK) - Get Report ETF rose 10 cents, or 0.22%, to $44.84.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity (CIBR) - Get Report ETF fell 3 cents, or 0.09%, to $32.59.