T-Mobile Investigates Claims of Data Hack on 100 Million Users

T-Mobile US (TMUS) - Get Report said it was investigating claims of a data breach that involves the personal data of 100 million users.

T-Mobile said it was aware of the claims made by a hacker in a forum post and has been "actively investigating their validity."

"We do not have any additional information to share at this time," the company added in a statement.

Vice Media's Motherboard was the first to report on the possible data breach.

The forum post itself doesn't mention T-Mobile, but the seller told Motherboard data has been obtained related to more than 100 million people, and that the data came from T-Mobile servers. T-Mobile has nearly 104.8 million U.S. customers.

The data include social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique IMEI numbers, and driver's license information, the seller said.

Motherboard reported that it has seen samples of the data, and confirmed they contained accurate information on T-Mobile customers.

The seller has been asking for 6 bitcoin, around $270,000, for a subset of the data containing 30 million social security numbers and driver's licenses. The seller said they were privately selling the rest of the data at the moment, Motherboard reported.

T-Mobile shares declined 1.55% to $142.69 in premarket trading Monday.

