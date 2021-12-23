Capital One Agrees to Pay $190M To Settle Hacking Lawsuit

Capital One Financial (COF) - Get Capital One Financial Corporation Report said it would pay $190 million to its customers after a class action lawsuit brought against the company in the aftermath of a 2019 cyberattack.

Personal information from the bank's customers were stolen in July 2019 from its cloud servers, and federal prosecutors later arrested Paige A. Thompson, a former Amazon Web Services employee.

Amazon Web Services, the cloud provider for Capital One, and the bank asked the judge presiding over its lawsuit to halt it.

Both companies are asking Judge Anthony Trenga to evaluate the agreement, which is expected to cover 98 million Americans.

Capital One said its reserves are able to cover the settlement amount.

“While Capital One and AWS deny all liability, in the interest of avoiding the time, expense and uncertainty of continued litigation, plaintiffs and Capital One have executed a term sheet containing the essential terms of a class settlement that, if approved by this court, will fully resolve all claims brought by plaintiffs,” according to a U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia filing.

Capital One said the hacking incident impacted 100 million people in the U.S.

“The key facts in this case have not changed since we announced the event in coordination with federal authorities more than two years ago: the hacker was arrested and the stolen data was simultaneously recovered before it could be disseminated or used for fraudulent purposes,” Capital One said in an emailed statement, Bloomberg reports.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that will resolve the consumer class litigation in the U.S.”