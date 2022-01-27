Curb Your Dog and Race Car in the Metaverse

Race NFT cars in the metaverse. Or take your pet to the first ever virtual dog park.

Change is the only constant even in the virtual world.

The metaverse is evolving. In addition to Nike's digital sneakers, Samsung's virtual store, and crypto investors with NFT-based usernames etc etc there are some other new launches to explore.

The metaverse will now be home to 3D avatars of real dogs.

And separately, this sexy, virtual and augmented reality world, will also have car racing where users can collect NFT cars and race with them against real people.

NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, are one-of-a-kind digital objects purchased with cryptocurrencies.

But critics have warned that the metaverse is getting wildly overhyped, and companies are applying the tag to any old project that involves gaming, virtual reality or NFTs.

In the Doghouse

From April, dogs will have their first ever virtual park where they can exercise and play off-leash.

Founded by former Facebook executive Tom Arrix, dog wellness brand DTC said Wednesday that it will build the first-ever dog park within the metaverse called Decentraland. Decentraland is an Ethereum-based virtual reality platform.

The virtual space, named Get Joy Dog Zone, is being designed in partnership with M3taverse.io, the first web3 engagement infrastructure for people and brands, the company said.

"We are turning to the metaverse to dramatize the fact that in most real-life communities, there is an imbalance between the size of the dog community and the available recreational space that exists for those animals," said Arrix in a statement.

“Get Joy will be the first to support dog wellness for owners with a destination that allows them to learn, connect, and participate in gamified events, bridging real life and digital life with their dog," said Founder and Chief Executive Tomas Siedleczka in a statement.

The future plan for the Get Joy Dog Zone is to build a bridge between real world and virtual interactions with the brand, deepen relationships with the company’s customers, and host events and non-profit activities that support dog wellness.

The Norwalk, Conneticut-based company is expanding its portfolio of products, its manufacturing capabilities and its nationwide distribution after it secured $4 million in seed funding.

Compete with NFT Cars

Finnish mobile games developer Supremacy Games has revealed its plans to bring real cars into its upcoming play-to-earn game.

The game, Apex Kings NFT Racing, is a car collecting and racing game that will see players collect "authentic cars from real manufacturers". Players who know about cars will benefit.

It is expected that car aficionados will have an edge spotting rare cars for low prices in the game, before they appreciate in value, the company said.

“Our aim is to create the definitive play and earn racing game for the metaverse. This is much more than your regular car game. Apex Kings NFT Racing players can purchase, race and trade supercars, classic cars, rally cars and all varieties of regular cars. This creates a meaningful incentive to grow the player’s garage with interesting cars,” Supremacy Games CEO Jari Pauna said in a statement.

Cut Off From Reality

There are physical and practical limitations to the metaverse, including but not limited to movement.

"To create the “consensual hallucination” of the metaverse, to borrow a phrase from sci-fi author William Gibson, all the participants have to be strapped into a VR headset, cut off from reality," The Wall Street Journal reported.

"And it is simply not clear whether this is a physical experience that most people want to have on a regular basis, even as the goggles get lighter and the screens get sharper," the Journal report added.