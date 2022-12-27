Skip to main content
The Cities With the Fastest Internet Speeds in the World

If you want really fast internet, you might need to move.

Back in 1991, in the days of dial-up modems, modem speeds were 14.4 kilobits per second, and by 1996 they were up to 56 kbps.

With this awesome technology, you could send an email, go to lunch, and when you got back it was sent.

These days you probably need faster internet than that. But how fast does it need to be?

According to CNET it depends on what you’re transmitting. For example, email requires the least speed, about 1 mbps, while gaming needs about 25-35 mbps, and video streaming might need more.

But it also matters how many people and devices are drawing on your internet. Even with just one or two people, your network might be hosting multiple devices, from laptops and cellphones to gaming consoles and smart TVs.

CNET advises if your internet is slow it could be due to network congestion, poor router placement, interference from nearby networks or even your own internet service provider deliberately making your Wi-Fi slower, because they can.

This list of cites with the fastest internet comes from Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index, which compares internet speed data based on the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people who use their speed test. About 10 million unique tests are actively initiated daily by users on Ookla’s Speedtest.

The Speedtest index ranks nearly 200 cities around the world for median internet download speeds in September 2022. The ranking includes the two largest cities from each country. The cities all have over 500,000 inhabitants and sufficient samples to be included.

China tops the list, with Shanghai as the fastest city for mobile, with a median download speed of 158.63 mbps, while Beijing was fastest for fixed broadband at 238.86 mbps.

The global average for fixed broadband was a download speed of 72.40 mbps and an upload speed of 31.16 mbps.

Here are the 30 cities with the fastest internet speeds, ranked by average fixed broadband speed. 

18 beijing china sh

1. Beijing

  • Fixed broadband speed: 252.51 Mbps
  • Mobile: 154.17 Mbps (rank: 5)
30 shanghai china sh

2. Shanghai

  • Fixed broadband speed: 227.97 Mbps
  • Mobile: 159.17 Mbps (rank: 4)
3 new york nyc bike sh

3. New York

  • Fixed broadband speed: 225.01 Mbps
  • Mobile: 111.10 Mbps (rank: 16)
bangkok thailand sh

4. Bangkok

  • Fixed broadband speed: 219.33 Mbps
  • Mobile: 40.42 Mbps (rank: 65)
Lyon France sh

5. Lyon, France

  • Fixed broadband speed: 208.79 Mbps
  • Mobile: 57.68 Mbps (rank: 47)
Valparaiso, Chile sh

6. Valparaiso, Chile

  • Fixed broadband speed: 206.36 Mbps
  • Mobile: 19.15 Mbps (rank: 126)
bucharest romania sh

7. Bucharest, Romania

  • Fixed broadband speed: 196.15 Mbps
  • Mobile: 50.90 Mbps (rank: 53)
madrid spain sh

8. Madrid, Spain

  • Fixed broadband speed: 195.40 Mbps
  • Mobile: 41.47 Mbps (rank: 62)
26 abu dhabi uae sh

9. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

  • Fixed broadband speed: 195.28 Mbps
  • Mobile: 144.29 Mbps (rank: 6)
1 california los angeles sh

10. Los Angeles

  • Fixed broadband speed: 188.30 Mbps
  • Mobile: 101.05 Mbps (rank: 21)
chon buri thailand sh

11. Chon Buri, Thailand

  • Fixed broadband speed: 182.76 Mbps
  • Mobile: 37.87 Mbps (rank: 70)
14 geneva switzerland Roman Babakin : Shutterstock

12. Geneva

  • Fixed broadband speed: 182.23 Mbps
  • Mobile: 81.68 Mbps (rank: 28)
15 spain Barcelona sh

13. Barcelona, Spain

  • Fixed broadband speed: 181.14 Mbps
  • Mobile: 42.91 Mbps (rank: 61)
24 santiago chile sh

14. Santiago, Chile

  • Fixed broadband speed: 178.86 Mbps
  • Mobile: 23.31 Mbps (rank: 109)
copenhagen denmark sh

15. Copenhagen, Denmark

  • Fixed broadband speed: 178.27 Mbps
  • Mobile: 143.56 Mbps (rank: 7)
11 toronto gooderham Lissandra Melo : Shutterstock

16. Toronto

  • Fixed broadband speed: 174.44 Mbps
  • Mobile: 102.73 Mbps (rank: 20)
zurich switzerland sh

17. Zurich

  • Fixed broadband speed: 173.27 Mbps
  • Mobile: 91.73 Mbps (rank: 24)
19 japan tokyo ESB Professional : Shutterstock

18. Tokyo

  • Fixed broadband speed: 169.10 Mbps
  • Mobile: 50.20 Mbps (rank: 54)
paris france sh

19. Paris

  • Fixed broadband speed: 160.72 Mbps
  • Mobile: 72.85 Mbps (rank: 35)
17 new zealand auckland sh

20. Auckland, New Zealand

  • Fixed broadband speed: 152.62 Mbps
  • Mobile: 75.81 Mbps (rank: 33)
budapest sh

21. Budapest, Hungary

  • Fixed broadband speed: 152.40 Mbps
  • Mobile: 49.92 Mbps (rank: 55)
15 osaka japan f11photo : Shutterstock

22. Osaka, Japan

  • Fixed broadband speed: 150.04 Mbps
  • Mobile: 51.36 Mbps (rank: 52)
16 Krakow poland sh

23. Krakow, Poland

  • Fixed broadband speed: 141.14 Mbps
  • Mobile: 40.34 Mbps (rank: 66)
14 warsaw poland Sirio Carnevalino : Shutterstock.

24. Warsaw, Poland

  • Fixed broadband speed: 140.75 Mbps
  • Mobile: 40.54 Mbps (rank: 64)
18 taipei 101 sh

25. Taipei and 

26. New Taipei, Taiwan

Taipei:

  • Fixed broadband speed: 136.51 Mbps
  • Mobile: 69.37 Mbps (rank: 38)

New Taipei:

  • Fixed broadband speed: 132.62 Mbps
  • Mobile: 66.04 Mbps (rank: 41)
24 sao paulo brazil sh

27. Sao Paulo

  • Fixed broadband speed: 130.38 Mbps
  • Mobile: 59.23 Mbps (rank: 45)
7 cities dubai sh

28. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

  • Fixed broadband speed: 128.82 Mbps
  • Mobile: 159.90 Mbps (rank: 3)
21 rio brazil sh

29. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

  • Fixed broadband speed: 113.97 Mbps
  • Mobile: 55.07 Mbps (rank: 49)
12 gothenburg sweden sh

30. Gothenburg, Sweden

  • Fixed broadband speed: 112.50 Mbps
  • Mobile: 118.46 Mbps (rank: 14)
3 milan sh

31. Milan

  • Fixed broadband speed: 109.60 Mbps
  • Mobile: 48.84 Mbps (rank: 57)

See the ranking of all 194 cities at Speedtest.net.