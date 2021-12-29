Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
A House Divided - Do Former President Trump and Melania Trump Disagree on Crypto?
A House Divided - Do Former President Trump and Melania Trump Disagree on Crypto?
Publish date:

China's Biggest Tech Players Lost More Than $80 Billion In 2021

It has, in general, been a rough year for Chinese e-commerce platforms.
Author:

Amid a deteriorating China-U.S. relationship and government crackdowns, the 10 richest tech magnates in China lost a lot of money in 2021.

According to an analysis done by Bloomberg Intelligence, the $80 billion in wealth lost by the country's tech elite is the biggest one-year loss since 2012. In total, over a quarter of their collective wealth was lost in large part due to the companies they run suffering staggering losses.

Colin Huang, who founded the Chinese e-commerce site Pinduoduo ( (PDD) - Get Pinduoduo Inc. Report), topped this list. In 2021, he lost two-thirds of his fortune — or roughly $42.9 billion — after Pinduoduo shares fell by nearly 70%.

It has, in general, been a rough year for Chinese e-commerce platforms. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks dropped by more than 46% in the last six months. 

TheStreet Recommends

Companies like Pinduoduo and Alibaba ( (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Report) struggled not only with waning user interest after pandemic highs but also ongoing pressure from both Chinese and American authorities: just this week, the Chinese government ruled that foreign company ownership can’t exceed 30% while President Joseph Biden also passed an executive order barring trading of certain Chinese companies.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has largely been laying low in the string of recent crackdowns — at one point worth nearly $90 million, he lost about $13 billion of his wealth in the last year.

Cheng Wei, who founded the ride-sharing app Didi Global ( (DIDI) - Get DiDi Global Inc. Report), has had a particularly bad year. After a disastrous summer IPO that angered Chinese regulators, Didi Global shares fell by more than 60% and the company announced plans to delist from the U.S. market all within six months. 

While the company plans to try again in Hong Kong, Wei's wealth fell from $6.7 billion to $1.7 billion.

Omicron COVID-19 Lead
MARKETS
AAPLTSLA

Stock Market Today: Dow Tests Six-Day Rally, But Omicron Concerns Linger

L Brands' Victoria's Secret Can't Support the Stock
INVESTING
VSCOCALXMU

5 Stock Top Gainers for Wednesday: Victoria's Secret, Calix, Vaxcyte

China's EV War: Tesla Faces A Rival With A Record 621-mile Range As NIO's ET7 Electric Car Raises The Ante In World's Largest Market
INVESTING
NIOTSLAF

NIO Stock Alert: Trading NIO As It Prepares for U.S. Entry

Don’t Put Your Eggs in One Basket
INVESTING
ALKATVIBKR

Here's What's In CNBC's Cheap Stocks Basket

Dow Clings to Gains to Close at Record, Nasdaq and S&P Close Lower
MARKETS

S&P 500 To Reach 5,000 In 2022 As Inflation 'Moderates,' Top Expert Says

Cloud Computing Adoption Accelerates In China As Economy Recovers From Coronavirus Pandemic
INVESTING
MSFTGOOGLAMZN

Alphabet, Microsoft Invest in Their Cloud Customers

Amazon Alexa Penny Challenge Lead
TECHNOLOGY
AMZNTWTR

Amazon's Alexa Told 10-Year-Old Girl To Touch Prongs In Outlet With A Penny. Why?

Bitcoin Lead
INVESTING

Crypto Will Tangle Will Regulators In 2022, Analysts Say