Cerner Gets Boost From Analysts After Earnings Beat, Asset-Sale Plan

Cerner shares advanced after the health-care-IT company posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and said it would sell some assets.

Also bolstering the North Kansas City, Mo., company's stock was news that it was selling some assets in Germany and Spain to a German health-care-software company.

CompuGroup Medical SE is set to buy the assets for about $248.9 million, a deal the companies expect to close in the third quarter.

The assets include Medico and Soarian Integrated Care, two health information systems for public hospitals in Germany; Selene, a leading HIS for public hospitals in Spain; and Soarian Health Archive, a system for digitizing and strong health information.

"The products from this acquisition are an excellent fit with our current portfolio," CompuGroup Medical CEO Frank Gothardt said in a statement.

Analysts at Baird raised their price target on Cerner to $85 a share from $72. Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to $81 from $80 and analysts at CFRA raised their price target to $76 from $72.

After the closing bell Tuesday, Cerner reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 75 cents a share on revenue of $1.44 billion. Analysts were expecting the company to report 74 cents on revenue of $1.4 billion.

“We made meaningful progress on driving value for our clients, delivering operating efficiencies, simplifying our business, and refining our growth strategy. These efforts are ongoing, and I believe they position us for long-term profitable growth,” said CEO Brent Shafer.

At last check Cerner shares were up 6.7% at $79.17. They've traded on Wednesday up as much as 9% at a 52-week high of $80.90.