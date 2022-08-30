Billionaire Jeff Bezos Reveals His First Job. You Won't Believe It!

Amazon founder took his first steps into the working world at a company with a household name.

Jeff Bezos, 58, founded and built one of the biggest tech companies in the world.

Amazon (AMZN) is an e-commerce giant that extends its tentacles in different business sectors: entertainment, TV, streaming, electric vehicles, fashion, sport etc.

The group has completely revolutionized commerce by forcing retailers to convert to e-commerce in order to survive. Without directly sounding the death of the malls, the advent and success of Amazon has contributed to their decline or slow death.

The firm also anticipated the era of Big data by very quickly launching Amazon Web Services (AWS), its cloud platform, which currently provides it with significant sources of income, even if it is less sexy compared to other activities of the group such as its drone delivery system or its organic food chain Whole Foods.

Amazon's figures are also dizzying: annual revenue of $467 billion in 2021, net profit of $33.36 billion. As of December 31, 2021, the firm, founded in 1994, employed approximately 1,608,000 full-time and part-time employees, according to its annual letter.

'Still the Same Great Burger'

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, making it the fifth largest company in the world by market value behind Apple (AAPL) , Saudi Aramco, Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG) .

Bezos stepped down as CEO last year, replaced by Andy Jassy. He remained executive Chairman. The billionaire now devotes himself a little more to his space exploration company Blue Origin, which is in competition with SpaceX, the company of another billionaire, Elon Musk, in the conquest of space.

The tech mogul has an estimated fortune of $153 billion, making him the second richest man in the world, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. The world's richest man is Musk with an estimated fortune of $251 billion.

Given his net wealth and his accomplishments, very few people know how Bezos got his start in life. The entrepreneur, who graduated from Princeton University in 1986, has just revealed what had been his very first job. And it's not what you think. Bezos says his very first job was at McDonald's (MCD) fast food chain. He made this revelation on Twitter by posting a photo of himself eating a sandwich from the famous chain.

"My first job," the billionaire said on August 28. "And still the same great burger. Happy Sunday!"

Bezos Roasted on Social Media

The post has received nearly 202,000 Likes at the time of writing. There are just as many comments on social media.

Many mocking comments wonder if the billionaire wants to seem cool by indicating that he started at the bottom of the ladder like almost everyone else.

"Jeff you look like you’re about to throw up but holding it in for the pic," commented one Twitter user.

"Everybody look like that when they eat McDonald's," said another user.

"Why exactly are you doing this ?" one user added.

Other Twitter users took the opportunity to remind him that Amazon is anti-union, which most often defends rank-and-file employees. They therefore see it as a contradiction when Bezos wants to send the message that he is basically like everyone else.

"Hi Jeff. There are posts floating around regarding the terrible working conditions at Amazon. One employee says he's not allowed to go to the toilet unless it's a break. Then we were shocked at the break time allocations - abysmal," said one user.

"Don't worry Jeff will realize what a bathroom break really is ..in about 15 minutes after eating @McDonalds then maybe he will be more understanding. As most of his employees only make enough salary for the $1.00 meal, bathroom are important #runs#toiletpaper#neveragain," another said.

Bezos did not respond to comments.