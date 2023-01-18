Bill Gates Revealed The Tech Innovation He Thinks Is the 'Big One' For the Future

The Microsoft co-founder believes that one technology will shape our future and he shared what it is in a Reddit AMA.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report co-founder Bill Gates was on Redditt last week, answering questions under the AMA (ask me anything) format on the platform.

He fielded several wide-ranging questions, but his answer to the question of which technology shift on the horizon is the most important in his view caught our eye.

"AI is the big one," Gates said in response to a question about a technology people are underestimating. "I don't think Web3 was that big or that metaverse stuff alone was revolutionary, but AI is quite revolutionary.

He went one to identify the areas of AI that interest him most, including innovations that could help pregnant women know if they need to go to the hospital as well as artificial intelligence solutions for malnutrition and anemia.

In the past, Gates has called AI technology "both promising and dangerous," equating AI's potential impact to that of energy and nuclear weapons in 2019.

Gates on OpenAI's ChatGPT

Gates former company Microsoft is making a big bet on ChatGPT an AI powered conversational robot that is supposedly as good as human beings at speaking.

Microsoft is reportedly investing $10 billion in the technology's creator OpenAI, and Gates seems to be a fan of the move.

"It gives a glimpse of what is to come. I am impressed with this whole approach and the rate of innovation," Gates said of GhatGPT.

Gates says that he continues to work with his former company, so he is following its developments with artificial intelligence.

"Thinking of it in the Gates Foundation context we want to have tutors that help kids learn math and stay interested. We want medical help for people in Africa who can’t access a doctor," Gates said.