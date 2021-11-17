Apple's self-service repair will first be available for iPhone 12 and 13 and later expand to Mac computers.

After years of complaints about the cost and difficulty of its repairs, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report launched a program that offers users the chance to do it themselves with official parts and tools.

The Cupertino, Calif., tech giant announced on Wednesday that it would start selling Apple parts for users to repair their iPhones and Macs.

Known as Self Service Repair, the program will first be available for the most recent iPhones 12 and 13 and enable users to fix common problems with display, battery, and camera.

To do it, a user will have to place an order through the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store and receive a repair manual with the necessary parts at home. (The old parts can be sent in for recycling.)

The self-service option will be coming to the U.S. early next year and international destinations by the end of 2022.

As it gets underway, Apple also plans to expand at-home repairs to Mac computers Mac with M1 chips.

In 2019, Apple launched a similar program for authorized repair shops. That program now includes more than 2,800 independent shops and more than 5,000 authorized providers.

The move to let consumers do the repairs themselves, however, is a first and comes after President Joe Biden last summer directed the Federal Trade Commission to draft new language to stop electronics makers from making repairs difficult in favor of buying new devices.

"In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we’re providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs," Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said in a news release.

Apple stock at last check was up 2.2% to $154.28.