Apple Sued Over Apple Watch Screen Allegedly Causing Injury

Apple has been slapped with a class-action lawsuit alleging its Apple Watch can cause injuries if the screen cracks and pops due to internal battery swelling.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report might need to watch out, as a lawsuit filed in Oakland, California alleges that the company’s popular Apple Watch might be causing injuries.

The class-action lawsuit, which was filed by four customers, claims that the Apple Watch does not provide enough room for the swelling of its internal battery, which can break the screen.

The complaint alleges that “the detached, shattered, or cracked screens are a material and unreasonably dangerous safety hazard,” according to Bloomberg.

The complaint includes a photo of a large slash on one of the customers' arms, which they claim was caused by their detached Series 3 Apple Watch screen.

The claim is that Apple, in its ongoing quest to make its products as compact as possible, didn’t factor in enough room for the lithium cobalt oxide battery battery’s natural swelling, which can cause the screen to pop.

According to Business Insider, the plaintiffs allege Apple knew about the defect, citing a patent from 2015, which mentioned the possibility of battery swelling resulting in "physical damage to the device." They also point to complaints found in Apple's "Support Communities" online forum.

The group seeks to represent anyone who bought any model of the Apple Watch, starting with the first generation, which debuted in 2015, all the way up to last year. Owners of this year’s version of the watch are not included in the lawsuit.

In 2019, introduced a program to replace, free of charge, cracked screens on aluminum Series 2 and 3 watches.

“Apple has determined that, under very rare circumstances, a crack may form along the rounded edge of the screen,” the company said on its website. It has offered no further public comment.

