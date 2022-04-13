Skip to main content
Crypto and Sanctions: Will the U.S. Follow the EU?
Apple Stumbles On a Very Annoying Obstacle

The iPhone maker is on the offensive in health care services.
Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report has run into hurdles and delayed the launch of its blood pressure monitor for its smartwatch, according to sources.

People familar with the matter told Bloomberg that the tech has been delayed to 2024 at the earliest. 

Employees are still working on an update to the sensor and software that would tell a person if they have high blood pressure, according to the sources.

The testing phase has showed problems with the accuracy being produced.

Apple has been working on the blood pressure monitor for the past four years, but the additional feature may not be ready for the market until 2025, the sources said.

Apple didn't respond immediately to a request for comment.

The company has started trials of the tech on its employees. While their strategy does not tell people their systolic and diastolic readings, the figures that are used to determine a blood pressure, it can give a warning signal. Users could then test their blood pressure on a standard blood pressure monitor or discuss whether they have hypertension with a doctor.

Why Blood Pressure Features Are Difficult 

Apple's competitors have launched their own blood pressure monitors, but the technology is still in its early stages and has its setbacks.

Samsung Electronics (SSNLF)  offers the capability on its watches, but they need to be calibrated each month with a traditional monitor.

Fitbit, which is owned by Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, said it started a public study in 2021 to test their version.

Apple is researching other watch upgrades for women's health, fitness, sleep and medication management. 

The company launched the Apple Watch in 2015 and sales in the iPhone maker's wearables, home and accessories division rose by 25% to $38.4 billion in 2021 and beat sales of the Mac or iPad.

One concern that customers have faced is the amount of power the watch currently uses. Apple plans to launch its low power mode for watchOS 9. This would allow the smartwatch to operate a few features and apps without depleting the battery. Right now the low power mode, called Power Reserve, only is able to display the time. 

Customers can expect to see three new Apple Watches for sale in 2022. The company is offering its standard Series 8 model, a low-end SE version and an upscale model with a better casing that is geared for athletes participating in more extreme sports and weather.

