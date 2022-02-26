Apple, Google and Netflix Face the Ukrainian Dilemma

This is a situation in which they would no doubt have preferred not to find themselves in, especially now that their response is awaited.

It is a safe bet that whatever their reaction it will be strongly criticized.

In posts on Twitter, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov called out Apple, Google, Youtube and Netflix directly to ask them to either halt their activity in Russia or block accounts linked to Russians in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the case of Apple, Fedorov also published on the social network a letter sent to CEO Tim Cook in which he asks him to stop supplying Russia with Apple products and services.

"I appeal to you and I am sure that you will not only hear, but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe and finally, the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression," Fedorov wrote in the letter. "To stop supplying Apple Services and products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to App Store!"

Facebook Sanctions Russian Entities

Fedorov also insists in the tweet revealing the mail that: "If you agree to have the president-killer, then you will have to be satisfied with the only site Russia 24.". Russia 24 is a state-owned Russian news channel.

These requests come as Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, said it was taking action against Russian entities on it platform.

"We are taking additional steps in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine," wrote on Twitter Meta VP Global Affairs and former UK Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg.

One of the measures is: "We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world. We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media. These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend," said Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security policy at Facebook.

Moscow Threatens Facebook with Retaliation

The night from Friday to Saturday was marked by an intensification of the air raids of Russia on Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital two days after the beginning of Ukraine by Russia.

The U.S and the European Union have already announced an unprecedented package of sanctions against Russia, without taking drastic measures. Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and his minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, are now targeted, in addition to more than twenty personalities from the business world.

The death toll continues to rise: The Ukrainian health minister said in a facebook post on Saturday that 198 people had been killed in the fighting, including three children, and 1,115 were wounded, including 33 children. Early Friday, Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, had said that at least 137 people had been killed and 316 wounded.

"In 2022 modern technologies are one of the best response to tanks, rockets and missiles," Fedorov posted on Saturday on Twitter. "I've addressed to the biggest tech giants to support the sanctions for Russian Federation. We asked them to help us stop this outrageous aggression on our people."

He then revealed that he had contacted Google, Youtube and Netflix directly, but did not say whether the companies responded to him.

He calls internet giant Google to block "access to Google market and Google Pay. We are sure this will motivate proactive youth to stop this war!"

His request to Youtube concerns the channels of Russian "propaganda" on the platform.

"I've contacted @Youtube to block the propagandist Russian channels - such as Russia24, TASS, RIA Novosti. If they are afraid of speaking the truth, so we should stop this flow of poisonous lies," Fedorov wrote.

Finally, the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister expects Netflix that the streaming giant closes access to Russian content on its platform.

"We appealed to them to block the Russian's Federation access to Netflix and shut off Russian content. We believe you do care. Let's stop this disgraceful bloody war!"

Fedorov explains that these requests are not intended to muzzle the word of Russians but to put an end to the war.

"Our goal is not to block the informational sources for Russians, but to engage youth, proactive and smart people. Your tsar leads you to nowhere."

Contacted by TheStreet, Apple, Google, Youtube and Netflix did not respond immediately

Friday, Reuters reported that Russian authorities are planning to limit access to social media Meta Platform's Facebook in retaliation for what they claim was a concerted push by the platform to censor its national media.

Facebook currently has restrictions on gazeta.ru, lenta,ru, Zvezda TV and the RIA agency. The Russian defense ministry runs Zvezda TV and Facebook has restricted the others.