Apple Fined €25 Million in France Over Slowed iPhones

Apple installed software that slowed down older models of the iPhone, according to French officials. And the country fined the tech giant more than $27 million.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report is in trouble with the French government: The General Directorate for Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control fined the tech giant €25 million ($27.3 million) for a software update that the agency said slowed down older models of the iPhone.

The Cupertino, Calif., company agreed to the fine, which concludes an investigation that began in 2018.

The review "has indeed shown that iPhone holders were not informed that the iOS operating system updates (10.2.1 and 11.2) they installed were likely to lead to a slowdown in the operation of their device," the regulatory agency said.

The updates included a "dynamic power management device" that would slow down the functions of the iPhone models if the batteries in those models were older.

Since the update is permanent and users could not revert back to the previous operating system, Apple customers were forced to buy either new batteries or new phones, according to the agency.

Another aspect of the penalty: Apple must publish a news release related to its decision and fine for one month on its website.

