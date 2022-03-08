Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone SE 3, Mac Studio+ Surprises

A new entry-level iPhone? A new iPad? New services? Speculation is rife on the eve of Apple's first event of the year.

As with all events organized by iPhone manufacturer Apple, many rumors surround the company's plans.

The highlight of today's virtual event will be the iPhone SE, likely starting at a $399 price point with a new A15 Bionic chip and 5G capability, say Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives and John Katsingris.

The event is dubbed "Peek Performance" and it's scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Pacific Time/1 p.m. Eastern.

You can stream the event live through Apple’s website, on YouTube.

This event, like all of Apple's events since March 2020, is a virtual event that has been pre-recorded due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find our preview of the event by TheStreet's Rob Lenihan here.