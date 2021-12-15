Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
What You Missed in Crypto Today: Coinbase, Robinhood, Golden State Warriors
Publish date:

Apple Closes Three Stores After Covid Infections

Apple is closing stores in Miami, Maryland and Ottawa for a short-term as Covid exposure among its employees rises.
Author:

Tech giant Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report on Wednesday closed three stores across the U.S. and Canada temporarily due to a rise in internal cases as employees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a media report

"Brickell City Centre Miami, Annapolis, Maryland and downtown Ottawa and said that all employees will take Covid-19 tests prior to the stores reopening," Bloomberg reports.

On Tuesday, Apple re-introduced mask mandates and capacity limits at all of its U.S. stores. Bloomberg News first reported the mandate return, citing the group's concern with rising Covid cases.

The Cupertino, Calif., company dropped its nationwide mask mandate on Nov. 5, noting "positive trends in vaccinations, testing, and case counts." 

Since then, however, Covid cases have began to surge due to the potent omicron variant.

“We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees," the company said in a statement.

“We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave," the iPhone giant added.

The U.S. crossed a grim milestone of 800,000 deaths due to Covid on Tuesday as the virus continues to claim nearly 1,200 lives a day.

Total deaths due to Covid stood at 800,280 in America with an average of 1,190 new deaths a day over the last four weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Tax Rules About Gifting