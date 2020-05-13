Apple, Bucking Tech Trend, Is Sending Staff Back to the Office

Bucking the approach of other tech giants amid the pandemic, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report is poised to bring some employees back to its corporate offices.

News of the move by the tech giant, to start bringing back employees in phases to its offices over the next few months, including its Cupertino, Calif., campus in Silicon Valley, was reported by Bloomberg,

Apple's back-to-the-office push comes on the heels of the announcement by Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report that its employees can work from home "forever" if they choose. The messaging platform tweeted that "we don't anticipate being one of the first to return to offices."

Other big players in the tech sector have taken a different approach, with both Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Google and Facebook (FB) - Get Report giving employees a pass to work from home for the rest of 2020, while Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report has said it will let employees work from home until October.

But Apple has traditionally relied more heavily on a hands-on, face-to-face approach, given that hardware constitutes the core of the company's business.

Under its return-to-the-office plan, Apple, in a first phase, will start bringing back to headquarters staffers who can't work remotely or are having difficulty doing so.

That will expand to its major offices later this month and in early June, according to Bloomberg. Apple has a sizable presence in San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, Austin, and Boulder, Colo.

Apple is informing employees this week whether they will be in that first phase, the news service reported.

Shares of Apple edged up 0.6% to $313.41 at last check.