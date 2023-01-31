AMD Fourth-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

AMD bulls are hoping the company will deliver a better-than-feared full-year outlook when it reports on Tuesday afternoon.

Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for AMD to report fourth-quarter revenue of $5.51 billion (up 14.2% annually, with an assist from the Xilinx acquisition) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.67.

AMD typically provides quarterly and full-year sales guidance in its reports. For the first quarter, AMD’s revenue consensus stands at $5.5 billion (down 6.5% annually). And for 2023, the revenue consensus stands at $24.77 billion (up 5.3%).

Eric Jhonsa, Real Money’s tech columnist, will be live-blogging AMD’s earnings report, along with a call with management that’s scheduled for 5 P.M. Eastern Time.

Please refresh your browser for updates.

4:21 PM ET: Driving the Q4 sales beat: AMD's Gaming revenue (gaming GPUs and console SoCs) was $1.64B, down 7% Y/Y but above a $1.49B consensus, and its Embedded revenue (Xilinx + embedded CPUs) totaled $1.397B, above a $1.34B consensus.

4:17 PM ET: Though the Q1 sales guide was a little light, the market's initial reaction is that the numbers are better than feared, given what was known about PC demand and customer inventory corrections.

4:16 PM ET: Results are out. Q4 revenue of $5.599B beats a $5.51B consensus. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats a $0.67 consensus.

AMD guides for Q1 revenue of $5.3B, plus or minus $300M, versus a $5.5B consensus. No full-year guidance is provided in the report.

Shares are up 3.4% AH.

4:03 PM ET: The Q4 report should be out shortly. AMD often reports a little after the market's close (the Q3 report came out at 4:15 PM).

4:00 PM ET: Though still down 34% over the last 12 months, AMD's stock is up 17% YTD going into earnings, thanks to a broader tech rally. Shares closed up 3.7% today to $75.15 ahead of earnings.

3:56 PM ET: CPU archrival Intel tumbled last week in response to a Q4 report that featured very weak Q1 guidance, but AMD's stock shrugged off the news. On its call, Intel indicated its sales are being hurt by weak PC demand, softening server demand, server CPU share loss (AMD and Arm CPUs have both been taking share), and major customer inventory corrections.

3:54 PM ET: The FactSet consensus is for AMD to report Q4 revenue of $5.51B and EPS of $0.67. But its guidance (particularly the full-year guide) might have a bigger impact on how its stock moves post-earnings.

The Q1 revenue consensus is at $5.5B, and the 2023 consensus is at $24.77B.

3:51 PM ET: Hi, this is Eric Jhonsa. I'll be live-blogging AMD's earnings report and call.