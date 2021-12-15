The second outage was brief as Amazon Web Services reported that the problems had been "resolved and the service is operating normally."

A week after an outage that took down Amazon ( (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report) Web Services for hours, the cloud servers were briefly down again, along with other popular platforms such as Twitch and PlayStation Network.

On Wednesday morning, Downdetector reported that over 15,000 users reported loading problems and other outages on these platforms. A popular streaming service for gamers, Twitch published a tweet saying that the company was "aware of several issues" and was "hard at work fixing them."

The outage seemed to be stemming from Amazon, which acquired Twitch in 2014 for $970 million.

The issues were later identified as stemming from internet connectivity issues in two regions in Northern California and Oregon and, by 11:14 a.m. EST, Amazon Web Services published status updates announcing that the two issues have "been resolved and the service is operating normally."

The outage appears to be less widespread and far-reaching than the Dec. 7 interruption that affected Meta Platforms' (FB) Facebook and Instagram, Zoom (ZM), Reddit, Salesforce (CRM) and Snapchat throughout the entire day. Even auxiliary Amazon services like Ring door bells and Alexa home assistants experienced outages as users reported shut-off feeds and interrupted deliveries.

On Dec. 10, Amazon announced that it had investigated the disruption and found that an automated update process triggered a "large surge of connection activity that overwhelmed the networking devices between the internal network and the main AWS network."

In the week between the two outages, (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report shares have dropped roughly 6% and are currently at $3,308.18 after a recent high of $3696.06 on Nov. 18.