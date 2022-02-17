Amazon Is Quietly Hiring for the Metaverse

Amazon is hiring a senior product manager for one of its newest growth areas.

Tech giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report is hiring for the metaverse without necessarily calling attention to it.

Amazon's gaming engine Lumberyard, which has struggled to make inroads into the gaming developer space, is hiring its first metaverse person.

The job titled "Senior Product Manager, Technical (AWS Game Tech)" was posted on LinkedIn four days ago and is also available on the company's jobs page.

The Seattle tech giant's Amazon Web Services team will hire a product manager that "will own the delivery of cloud-based metaverse services" in its gaming tech division, according to the posting on the company's jobs page.

The term metaverse doesn't appear for the same job posting on LinkedIn.

"We are looking for a technical product manager who is passionate about innovating in the games, simulations or cloud services space. This role is an opportunity to join one of Amazon’s newest growth areas by leading projects of strategic importance with very high visibility," according to the LinkedIn listing.

The role posted by Amazon's Development Center is located at the company headquarters in Seattle.

Last month, sneaker and athletic apparel maker Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report posted five jobs to help the company embed new hires for the metaverse or related functions in what it described as its Technology Innovation Office.

One of the positions is for a senior 3D game designer.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company is looking to appoint a metaverse director to lead the development of Nike's "rapid end-to-end proof of concepts, prototypes, and production of Metaverse software and device solutions," the company said in its job posting.

Nike is looking for familiarity with a broad range of metaverse technologies, from web3 to spatial web, as it makes a push into alternate-reality tech.

Other job titles posted on professional networking site LinkedIn include principle innovation engineer for the metaverse, senior 3D game designer or metaverse engineer, expert innovation program manager for blockchain and a virtual material designer.

