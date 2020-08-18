Amazon Bets on Physical Office Space as Others Go Virtual

Amazon.com is expanding its physical offices in six U.S. cities and adding thousands of corporate jobs, even as others go virtual.

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report is expanding its physical offices in six U.S. cities and adding thousands of corporate jobs in those areas, an indication the e-commerce and tech giant is making long-term plans around physical office work even as other companies embrace virtual-work scenarios for their employees.

Amazon announced Tuesday it will create as many as 3,500 corporate jobs across hubs in New York, Phoenix, San Diego, Denver, Detroit and Dallas. The plans include 2,000 jobs at the historic building in Manhattan that once housed the Lord & Taylor flagship department store.

In a statement, Amazon said it will invest more than $1.4 billion in the new offices, which will host teams supporting businesses across the company including AWS, Alexa, Amazon Advertising, Amazon Fashion, OpsTech and Amazon Fresh, among others.

The Seattle-based company expects to hire for a variety of roles over the next two years - from cloud infrastructure architects and software engineers to data scientists, product managers, and user experience designers.

Amazon’s plans contrast with many other technology and non-tech companies that have settled into long-term remote-work scenarios amid the coronavirus pandemic. Facebook (FB) - Get Report in May said it would shift toward a substantially remote workforce over the next decade, while Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report has told employees they can work from home indefinitely.

Amazon posted a record $88.9 billion in sales in its most recent quarter. It has hired some 175,000 initially temporary warehouse workers since the coronavirus pandemic sparked a surge in demand for home-delivered goods. The company has more than 876,000 employees worldwide.

Shares of Amazon were up 0.55% at $3,199.87 in premarket trading on Tuesday.