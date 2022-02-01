Alphabet Fourth-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report continued its track record of beating expectations when it reported December quarter earnings after the close on Tuesday.

5:07 PM ET: CEO Sundar Pichai is very bullish on Youtube.

"We are also seeing exciting momentum with YouTube. YouTube shots continues to drive significant engagement. We just hit 5 trillion all time views and have over 15 billion views each day globally. This is helping our Creator Community reach newer and bigger audiences. In fact, more people are creating content on YouTube than ever before. Last year, the number of YouTube channels that made at least $10,000 in revenue was up more than 40% year over year," he said in the earnings call. Here's the webcast, for those looking to tune in.

5:05 PM ET: "It's been a very strong quarter for ads," CEO Sundar Pichai said.

5:04 PM ET: "Our mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful is as relevant today as it's ever been in 2022, we'll stay focused on evolving our knowledge and information products including Search, Maps and YouTube to be even more helpful. Investments in AI will be key, and we'll continue to make improvements to conversational interfaces like assistant," CEO Sundar Pichai said.

5:01 PM ET: Alphabet's call has started. CEO Sundar Pichai and CFO Ruth Porath are in the call.

4:58 PM ET: Alphabet's call should be starting in a few minutes. Here's the webcast link, for those looking to tune in.

The company also unveiled a 20-for-1 stock split: "If approval is obtained, each of the company’s stockholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2022 (the “Record Date”), will receive, after the close of business on July 15, 2022, a dividend of 19 additional shares of the same class of stock for every share held by such stockholder as of the Record Date'" said Alphabet.

The internet giant reported earnings per share of $30.69 versus consensus expectations of $27.68, according to FactSet, while quarterly revenue of $75.3 billion beat estimates of $72.26 billion.

Google’s advertising revenue came in at $61.24 billion for the quarter, up from $46.20 billion the same time last year.

Investors were cheering the stock after hours. Shares of were jumping 7.47% to $2,963.46.

Here are key numbers:

Earnings per share (EPS): $30.69 vs $27.34 expected, according to FactSet

Revenue: $75.33 billion vs $72.26 billion expected, according to FactSet

YouTube advertising revenue: $8.63 billion vs. $8.87 billion expected, according to StreetAccount

Google Cloud revenue: $5.54 billion vs $5.47 billion expected, according to StreetAccount

Traffic acquisition costs (TAC): $13.43 billion vs. $12.84 billion expected, according to StreetAccount. Investors tend to focus on acquisition costs, TAC, at Google. Basically, the expenses made by Google to get people on its website and to keep them there. Analysts expect traffic acquisition costs to rise, but at a slightly slower pace than the company's revenue growth.

“Our fourth quarter revenues of $75 billion, up 32% year over year, reflected broad-based strength in advertiser spend and strong consumer online activity, as well as substantial ongoing revenue growth from Google Cloud. Our investments have helped us drive this growth by delivering the services that people, our partners and businesses need, and we continue to invest in long-term opportunities,” said Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet and Google.

Google Cloud unit, which is playing catch up with Microsoft and Amazon, posted an operating loss of $890 million, compared to a loss of $1,24 billion a year earlier. However it grew from Q3, which showed a $644 million loss.

Revenue for Other Bets, which includes the company’s self-driving car unit Waymo and life sciences unit Verily, came in at $181 million, down slightly from a year ago.

Google Services is the only division that posted a profit in the fourth quarter, with an opertaing income of $26 billion, up 35.6% from December 2020.

