5 Tech Things to Make Your Life Easier

Here are five quirky tech products that might brighten up your life.

Dear readers!

As we begin the third year of living in a pandemic, TheStreet brings you a list of five tech products that could spark some joy in your life.

From a gaming headset with long-lasting battery to edgy wearable health tech devices for your mind and body to an outdoor gaming console for young children, there is something for everyone in here.

HP's HyperX Gaming Headset

One of the biggest announcements by HP's gaming peripherals brand at the recently concluded Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas was the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset that supposedly has a battery life of up to 300 hours on a single charge. The product with the longest-lasting battery launches in February and is priced at $199.99.

Conversation-as-Therapy Pin

The Wall Street Journal has listed a wearable listening device called Conversation-as-Therapy Pin as part of its "Five Inventions to Help Us Live Better, Longer" list.

The pin created by RMIT University and Bolton Clarke researchers, essentially for older people, detects how many words the pin-wearing-person is speaking.

The pin uses Bluetooth to send a text message to a relative or call a healthcare professional if the word tally falls below a certain limit. The device does not store data or record what words are being spoken to protect privacy.

Abbott's Consumer Bio-Wearables Lingo

Abbott is developing Lingo-branded arm patches that contain a sensor with a 5-millimeter-long needle to gauge your blood’s glucose, ketone and lactate levels. The device could also be used one day to track alcohol levels, the company said.

"These bio-wearables are being designed to translate your body's unique language into actionable data to help you track and measure your general health and wellness," the company said in a statement last week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The company plans to launch Lingo in Europe this year and in the U.S. sometime later after approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Picoo's Outdoor Game Console

As we enter potentially the third year of the coronavirus pandemic, this one's for parents who have children between the ages of 4 and 10.

A Netherlands tech company, Picoo, has created a handheld outdoor gaming console for kids. The company said, "the technology of a game console with the adventure of playing outside encourages social interaction between children and promotes a healthy, active lifestyle."

The consoles starter kits are available for purchase on the company's website for €249,00 ($284).

The set comes with game cards suggesting games like Whack-a-Mole, Zombierun, Hide-and-Seek.

Bird Buddy

Bird buddy is a bird feeder with a camera that notifies you of bird visitors, captures their photos and organizes them in a beautiful collection.

The company told Wired it is "hoping the data collected by its users can lead to meaningful change in conservation efforts by tracking bird migrations and populations around the globe."

Bird Buddy feeders ship this June starting $235 onwards. The product is available for preorder at discounted prices.