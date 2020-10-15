TheStreet
HomeNews
Search

Zoom Enters Perilous New Growth Phase

Jon Markman

The global pandemic made Zoom Video Communications ((ZM) -Get Report) remarkable, and now the company is attempting to capitalize. Spoiler alert: Future growth is less assured.

The San Jose, Calif.-based company, Wednesday began Zoomtopia, a virtual showcase for a host of new integrated products. The videoconferencing phenomenon is becoming a platform.

This is why investors should be more careful.

Zoom is one of the biggest stories in the technology world. In early September the company reported revenue growth surged 355% year-over-year. Remarkably, that growth was on top of a 169% expansion in the previous quarter.

A simple, elegant videoconferencing application was the perfect product for a pandemic. Many of us are still working from home. Meeting virtually with coworkers, classmates, friends and family has become essential. And the Zoom user experience is so simple that almost anyone can pick it up and broadcast themselves in minutes. Zoom just works.

Too many tech companies get this wrong. In their zeal to lock in customers, product managers often forget the appeal of simplicity and openness.

The problem is that Zoom needs to lock in customers to get to the next phase of its growth cycle. To capture more of the videoconferencing marketplace, the company needs to be more than an app. The software needs to become a hub.

ZD Net reported in June that device makers DTEN, Neat, Poly and Yealink would begin embedding Zoom software in their videoconferencing hardware. The new equipment is a not-so-subtle shot at integrated video conferencing gear from Cisco Systems ((CSCO) -Get Report), the current market leader.

Microsoft ((MSFT) -Get Report) is also watching closely, according to ZD Net. Microsoft Teams software competes directly with Zoom for enterprise clients, and its hardware partner ecosystem includes Dell ((DELL) -Get Report), HP ((HPQ) -Get Report) and Lenovo.

Zoomtopia is the launchpad for two new products tied to the core Zoom experience.

OnZoom is an events platform and marketplace. The big idea is to give businesses and non-profits, small and large, a platform to offer virtual events and accept payments. The current product page is populated by smaller yoga and fitness instructors, but Zoom managers envision offerings from professional event organizers with 100 - 1,000 paying customers. For example, OnZoom might host virtual concerts, technology and charitable conferences.

To get ready, OnZoom will begin accepting payments through PayPal ((PYPL) -Get Report), major credit card vendors, and Pledgeling, for charitable donations.

Terrible branding aside, Zapps is exactly what it seems, a new Zoom Apps store business. In theory, integrated apps eliminate one of the more annoying parts of enterprise videoconferencing, constantly switching screens between the Zoom client, and apps running in the background.

With 35 launch partners, including Box ((BOX) -Get Report), Dropbox ((DBX) -Get Report), Slack ((WORK) -Get Report), Salesforce ((CRM) -Get Report) and ServiceNow ((NOW) -Get Report), Zapps should be robust out of the gate.

Events and apps built on top of Zoom software certainly has the look and feel of a platform. Earlier partnerships with hardware companies to embed Zoom help, too.

That was the gist of bullish note from Bernstein this morning. The investment researcher raised its price target for Zoom shares to $611, the highest level among analysts following the stock. Previously Bernstein analysts had their price target fixed at only $228.

It’s all good news, except the easy part of the Zoom growth story is over.

The global market for videoconferencing is expected to grow to $11.6 billion by 2027, according to a report from Transparency Market Research, a specialty IT research group.

Zoom is still a minor player and will face stiff competition going forward from Cisco, Microsoft, Alphabet ((GOOGL) -Get Report) and Amazon.com ((AMZN) -Get Report). All of these companies are fierce competitors with large ecosystems and the wherewithal to offer like services for free to maintain or build market share.

The other facet of the story is Zoom shares are no longer cheap, even given its heady growth.

The stock trades at 178x forward earnings and 104x sales. Shares have gained a whopping 650% in 2020, pushing the market capitalization to $140 billion.

I first recommended Zoom in March when shares were trading at $117. This morning the stock was near $538. I like the story but investors are too optimistic about the next phase of the business.

Growth investors should consider buying Zoom shares into a decline to $360. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bet on iPhone 5G with 2 Cheap Chipmakers

5G iPhones are finally here, but investors should skip Apple and focus on Skyworks Solutions and Qorvo, the semiconductor suppliers that make the new devices speedier

Jon Markman

Twilio Builds a Communications Dynamo

Code infrastructure specialist's plan to buy big competitor creates a powerhouse in the creation of the software that connects enterprises and customers via email and text

Jon Markman

United Rental Has Become a Digital Powerhouse

Industrial giant saves millions by putting heavy equipment on the cloud, turning its old-school rental business into a opportunistic dynamo of digital innovation.

Jon Markman

Take Delivery of Domino's Immediately

Domino’s Pizza is colder than yesterday’s pepperoni this morning following weaker than expected earnings -- and that means investors should be looking for a place to buy shares of this unique digital transformation leader that are heavy with upside potential.

Jon Markman

Why DraftKings Is a Bad Bet Now

Online sports betting dynamo has missed revenue goals repeatedly and insiders are scrambling to sell in a secondary. It's a a great way to gamble on the digital future of wagering, e-sports and fantasy sports, but the hype has made shares way too rich.

Jon Markman

Why Nvidia Has Pivoted to Software

No longer just the world's greatest graphics chip innovator, Nvidia has leveraged its advances in artificial intelligence to become a software giant focused on hot problems like video conferencing and autonomous vehicles. Enter Maxine, an intriguing new set of tools.

Jon Markman

Sony Has a Vision for Better Tennis

Computer vision tech is creeping into sports like tennis as a line call arbiter because sensors are now largely unfailing. That is a big opportunity for the camera giant, whose shares are too cheap compared to the business expansion that lies ahead.

Jon Markman

Google TV Is Going to Click

Tech giant has fumbled its television efforts for a decade but appears to have solved the mystery by relying on strength in search and voice assistance. A small, cheap dongle for any TV with an HDMI port will open up a new world of entertainment disintermediation. Once it's easy to find anything, competitors' brands will be diminished

Jon Markman

Facebook Finally Ties Up Its Empire

After years of building separate audiences for Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger, the social media giant takes steps to integrate and monetize them in a clever way that should worry Amazon, Amazon and Google

Jon Markman

Amazon Ups the Ante on Surveillance

Retail giant last week revealed an autonomous indoor security drone that's just the start of its vision to make the Internet of Things a closed network it builds and runs. Get ready for Amazon-branded surveillance services that keep tabs on homes, neighborhoods, schools and public places.

Jon Markman