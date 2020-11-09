New Era of Streaming TV Ads Emerges

(Veteran tech columnist Jon Markman publishes Strategic Advantage, a popular daily newsletter about the great digital transformation of business, entertainment and society -- and how to invest in it. Click here for a free two-week trial.)

The growth of connected TV is soaring and The Trade Desk ((TTD) -Get Report), a programmatic advertising platform, should continue to reap most the rewards.

The Ventura, Calif.-based company reported spectacular sales and earnings growth Thursday. Consumers are switching from cable and satellite to streaming, and advertisers are following.

This is why investors should continue to buy the stock in weakness.

Admittedly, I’m a huge Trade Desk bull. I have been aggressively recommending the stock since 2018 when shares were trading at only $120. What I saw then was a business with the right software to grab a huge share of an advertising marketplace that was set to grow exponentially.

Connected TV, or CTV for short, is any media streamed over the internet that does not require a satellite or cable TV subscription.

Since 2007, when Netflix ((NFLX) -Get Report) managers decided to make the jump from mail order DVDs to streaming video on demand, this category has been growing like gangbusters. Today consumers can get CTV from smart TVs, dongles like Roku ((ROKU) -Get Report), Amazon Fire and Google TV, Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation game consoles, and dedicated over the top boxes like Apple TV.

CTV is a category killer being pushed by every major technology company, with others joining the fray every day.



From Disney ((DIS) -Get Report) to Comcast ((CMCSA) -Get Report) and Warner Media, the race is on to build big streaming media businesses. CTV applications from Disney+, Peacock and HBO Go all bypass cable and satellite providers.



And despite fear-mongering about privacy from Apple ((AAPL) -Get Report), it’s a good bet much of this content is going to be ad-supported. Roku, Amazon ((AMZN) -Get Report), Disney and Comcast currently have connected, digital ad models in place. Others are certain to follow.

The Trade Desk has become the cornerstone in the new digital media reality. Its programmatic advertising platform allows advertisers buy digital ads in real-time across everything that is not Google or Facebook.

Because the company owns no media, Trade Desk has been able to strike adtech deals with Disney, Amazon.com and Chinese internet behemoths Alibaba ((BABA) -Get Report), Baidu ((BIDU) -Get Report) and Tencent.



At the same time, the company has become a trusted partner for giant ad buyers like Proctor and Gamble ((PG) -Get Report). These buyers are looking to purchase digital ads because they are effective and measurable, unlike traditional linear TV.





A perfect example is sports on CTV platforms. For traditional TV advertisers buy spots in advance. However, that strategy can be fraught with problems. Commercials targeted for the eighth inning of a blowout major league baseball game are wasted because nobody is watching. One the other end, content providers are often forced to give away spots during extra innings, the most watched time, because their models are not built to take into account extended play.

The Trade Desk platform optimises the cost of all ads in real-time based on data. It’s a win for ad buyers, content providers and the programmatic platform.



eMarketer, a digital ad research firm, predicts advertisers in the United States will invest almost $80 billion in programmatic advertising during 2021, up 16.5% from 2020.

Trade Desk late last week reported $216 million in third quarter revenues, up 32% year-over-year. CTV sales were up 100% during the same time frame. Per share earnings surged to $1.26, fully 3x expectations according to FactSet.

Shares now trade at 196x forward earnings and 41.5x sales. Investors are clearly betting the business will get much bigger. That’s a fair bet as the number of applications grow, digital ad spending and the total addressable market shoot higher.



The stock is up 215% this year. At $819.34, the share price is almost $700 above where I recommended investors buy in 2018.

This is a profitable well-managed business on the ground floor of the future of digital media. The opportunity is still enormous, however it is no longer undiscovered. Investors looking to get in should be patient.

Buy The Trade Desk shares into any pullback to the $700 level.