Tesla Traders Hit a Wall

Small investors sucked up Tesla ((TSLA) -Get Report) shares Monday amid a torrent of price target increases from veteran investment analysts. At one point, shares were up 16%. Then, it all fell apart.

Every trade has two sides. In this case, investors should get to know the sellers.

This is not a Tesla bear story. Ignoring valuation for the moment, the Fremont, Calif.-based company is an interesting investment. The company makes a great product in a relatively new category, has tremendous brand loyalty, and nearly unlimited access to capital. The combination is potent, and compelling.

Unfortunately, the story may be the problem.

It’s so captivating that bullish investors, many of them new to the stock market, have been chasing the stock higher since the beginning of the year. At one point Monday, shares of the electric vehicle maker were ahead 278% this year, in the middle of a pandemic. The market capitalization pushed toward $330 billion.

That valuation, by the way, was more than the combined values of Toyota, Volkswagen and Honda, which are really big companies. So much for the idea that manufacturing acumen deserves a premium. For old school value investors the Tesla phenomena is crazy.

Blame the fear of missing out.

RobinTrack.net, a website that tracks trading data on Robinhood, a free investing platform, noted Monday afternoon that 40,000 accounts bought the stock Monday during a four-hour period, according to a Bloomberg story.

Meanwhile, a steady parade of investment analysts have been rushing almost daily to one-up Tesla price targets. Since July 2, analysts at Wedbush, JPM Securities, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have raised their price targets. And before the open Monday, Dan Ives at Wedbush raised his price target a second time in two weeks. The new target went to $2,000 based on Tesla capturing 2% to 3% of global auto market share and $25 per share in earnings.

Tesla market share is currently a tiny fraction of 1% and the company has never been profitable any year in its 17 year history. But why let simple facts get in the way of the narrative?

All of the bullish sentiment has created tremendous demand for Tesla shares. And that’s where things get interesting and just a little bit conspiratorial.

Robinhood takes its name from fictional character who famously took money from the rich and gave to the poor. The big idea is to democratize trading with commission-free transactions, to give little guys a chance to compete with the big institutions who dominate the daily ebbs and flows of stock prices. Stick a pin in that.

The company was founded by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt, two whiz kids who previously built high frequency trading platforms for big institutions. They thought they could build a consumer friendly mobile friendly interface to do the same for smaller investors. Robinhood would provide commission-free trades, and make money collecting interest from cash balances and charging interest on margin account. Pretty standard stuff.

Except Robinhood clients tend to be much younger, about 26, and much poorer than traditional brokerage accounts. A JMP Securities analysis found that the average account size was $1,000 and $5,000 in September, 2018. The average Schwab account, by comparison, was $242,000.

To make up the revenue shortfall, Robinhood derives almost half of its income from selling order flow information. This means companies pay to be on the other side of Robinhood transactions. It also means that many transactions are not happening on traditional exchanges, but rather in dark pools.

Back to Tesla. If 40,000 Robinhood accounts added shares Monday with the stock up 16%, who was on the other side of those transactions? Sherwood forest isn’t supposed to be full of sharks.

Every trade has two sides. Undoubtedly, larger, more sophisticated traders are on the other side of many stocks that have posted huge advances recently. They know about demand and where smaller investors are likely to hit the eject button. They’re paying for that information from the very platform that is supposed to be helping small guys compete.

That’s a huge, unfair advantage. The system is rigged against the little guy, and has been since the era of Jesse Livermore in the 1920s, not to mention well before that. In the seminal trading novel “Reminiscences of a Stock Operator” the fictional character based on Livermore told readers, the No. 1 rule in markets is “don’t be a sucker.” (And the No. 2 rule is, “Everyone’s a sucker.”)