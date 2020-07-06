Elon Musk Swings at Tesla Shorts

Markman On Tech
Jon Markman

Tesla ((TSLA) -Get Report) shares are crossing $1,300 for the first time following an upgrade from JPM Securities. The investment research firm raised its price target to $1,500 per share, from $1,050.

Shares of the electric vehicle marker have been ripping higher amid a series of analyst upgrades and frantic short covering.

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, on July 2 raised the firm’s price target to $2,000. The firm’s previous high water market had been $1,250. In a note to clients, according to Marketwatch, Ives wrote:

"We believe with demand for Model 3's ramping stronger than expectations in China heading into the summer timeframe, the lockdown easing in the US/Europe, and some potentially "game changing" battery developments on the horizon (Battery Day another key catalyst) that Tesla's stock likely has room to run further."

China seems to be the big Tesla catalyst. Another is the decimation of bearish bets on the stock.

Elon Musk on Sunday night revealed a new merchandise item on the Tesla website. For the playful price of $69.420, Tesla faithful can pick up a pair of flaming red short shorts. The item and its price mocks a famous Musk tweet from 2018. The chief executive claimed he had secured financing to take the company private at $420.

At the time short sellers mocked Musk for the crazy valuation. And the tweet landed him in hot water with the Securities and Exchange Commission, too. Musk eventually agreed to pay $40 million in penalties.

Two years later, short sellers are getting mauled. The stock is more than 3x the crazy $420 buyout price. The flaming red shorts are just rubbing it in.

Tesla is an interesting firm because it is way ahead of traditional automakers in the migration to electric propulsion and automation. The second part, the idea that vehicles will eventually be capable of self-navigation, is the real reason shares are racing higher.

Musk has made the case Tesla vehicles will appreciate in value when full self-driving software hits the fleet. Most production vehicles, including Teslas, depreciate from the moment they leave the dealer lot. Then again, none of those vehicles are self-driving. Every Tesla has that potential, though.

Teslas leave the lot with all of the necessary hardware for full self-navigation. Owners can purchase the software package at any time. An over-the-air update promises to deliver the functionality.

Analysts are optimistic about China and battery development. Investors should be focused on the longer value add of full self-driving.

Tesla bears are in trouble. 

