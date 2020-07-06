Markman On Tech
Top Stories
News

Spotify Has Doomed YouTube Music

Jon Markman

YouTube Music is beginning to look and feel a lot like Play Music, according to a post at 9to5 Google.

That’s OK -- you probably didn’t know either existed because independent music streaming service Spotify (SPOT) -Get Report) is stealing the show.

We live in a world of big platforms. Don’t let anyone tell you that breaking through is easy. It’s not. It’s the reason there are only two mobile operating systems, iOS and Android. It’s also the reason you probably didn’t know Google ((GOOGL) -Get Report) has a Spotify competitor.

Google should be able to compete.

Android, in one form or another, runs of 85% of the world’s smartphones. Play Music, the first incarnation of its streaming music service, got a premium real estate on most devices outside of China. Despite that, the service failed to catch on, and is now being rebranded as YouTube Music.

It will not matter. YouTube Music is likely to flounder, too. Sorry, Google – you’re too little, too late.

That’s because grabbing mindshare first, as Spotify did, is a big deal. Innovating incessantly, like Spotify does, is a competition killer.

Spotify got a downgrade today from Bernstein. The investment researcher knocked the shares from “market perform” to underperform.

Don’t worry too much about the downgrade. Bernstein has been behind the curve all the way on Spotify. Even with the downgrade, the stock is up 78% year-to-date. Not exactly a market performer.

Buy Spotify into weakness. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Warren Buffet is back in action.

Tecjh stocks are spiking 1.7% higher this morning on a bunch of mergers, and problems with mergers. It’s stuff of the old days of great bull markets.

Jon Markman

by

BB38

Netflix Leverages Data for Black Film Releases

Streaming video giant knows its customers' needs better than its rivals

Jon Markman

Activision Gets Real Real

Truly photorealistic video games are on the way

Jon Markman

Sony Sensors Power the Surveillance State

On this weekend that celebrates freedom, it’s worth taking a moment to recognize how our devices are allowing governments and employers to relentlessly track citizens and consumers

Jon Markman

Why Spotify Is Music to Wall Street Ears

Shares rip higher on news of a new venture in video streaming

Jon Markman

by

BB38

Moderna Should Regain Its Health

Shares are getting slammed after news of a delay in its covid-19 vaccine trial. Investors are probably over-reacting

Jon Markman

Lemonade IPO Is Super Sweet

Shares of the insurance technology company have rocketed 130% in its debut, and might actually deserve it.

Jon Markman

Advertisers Can't Abandon Facebook

Conventional wisdom says Facebook is toast because of a boycott by big marketers, but the social media site will defy its critics again.

Jon Markman

Why DocuSign Is Shredding Today

Brokerage boosts price target for the e-signature platform whose business is emblematic of the great digital transformation

Jon Markman

PagerDuty Regains Panache In Covid Era

As companies race to make their workflows more digital, technology facilitators are in big demand.

Jon Markman