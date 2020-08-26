TheStreet
HomeNews
Search

Why Salesforce is a Force Multiplier

Jon Markman

Salesforce.com ((CRM) -Get Report) reported blowout Q2 earnings last night and revised guidance higher for the rest of the year. The great digital transformation is alive and well. Buy the stock even at this elevated level on pullbacks.

Salesforce.com operates a customer relationship management platform widely used by enterprises to drive sales. For many businesses, it’s the front line of digital transformation.

Wednesday’s financial results show businesses are digging in.

Salesforce holds a key advantage. The San Francisco, Calif.-based company doesn’t only operate the largest CRM platform. It is widely considered the best.

More than 100,000 companies use the Salesforce platform. The software is consistently ranked highest in the Gardner Magic Quadrant. And although it is the market leader, with 19.6% of the $120 billion CRM sector, its share is growing faster than the competitors.

Salesforce’s strength is its ecosystem.

Third party developers are eagerly building applications on top of the platform. This rush of developers creates powerful network effects, making the platform even more valuable to developers and the companies that use it. It’s a huge competitive advantage that allows Salesforce managers to make significant new investments in artificial intelligence and other connective tissue that embeds the platform deeper into the corporate world.

For example, at the end of 2018, Salesforce had business relationships with 83% of the Fortune 500. Market penetration at the Fortune 100, at 95%, was even more impressive. That’s a stranglehold.

Adidas, the German sportwear giant, uses Salesforce to connect with and keep track of its customers online. It tailors new products and sales campaigns in real-time using digital data from online clicks, impressions with brand ambassadors, and sales at retail partners worldwide.

Going into Salesforce’s second quarter earnings report, investors feared companies might cut back spending for such projects. For many, digital transformation projects seemed a likely casualty of the global pandemic. Salesforce managers slayed those fears. Revenues jumped to $5.2 billion, a 29% increase from last year. More important, billings, a leading indicator of future business spending, jumped 35% to $4.75 billion.

Corporate managers are certainly not curtailing their digital plans. They’re accelerating spending.

During the past two years Salesforce managers have been busily building for this moment. They added new AI engines to the platform and have enticed developers with more financial perks.

A LinkedIn post in June from Don Robbins, a technical educator at the company, spoke about the average salary for platform developers being $117,000 and the many new opportunities likely to arise from corporate investment in developer tools and engines.

Salesforce has made a number of key acquisitions managers hope will set the company on a course to $60 billion in sales by 2034. For example, Salesforce bought Tableau for $15.7 billion in June 2019. The data analytics and visualization company, helps developers build data rich applications faster.

Salesforce shares moved to a new high earlier in the week on news the company was being added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The stock is ahead up 26% today, to $272.30, on the better than expected results.

I have been a Salesforce bull for 10 years but the prospects for the company have never been better. Digital transformation, and the company’s lead, will drive a huge upward revaluation in the share prices. The change is coming faster than investors realize.

Longer-term investors should not be afraid to buy modest pullbacks. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wireless Carriers Strip Content from Cable

Verizon leads the way in helping customers drop hated cable bundles and replace with a lower cost mix of specific channels

Jon Markman

Apple Doubles Down on Augmented Reality

Consumer electronics giant gathers the pieces needed to bring AR to life in a big way i in next-gen iPhones and iPads, which is good news for sensor makers like Lumentum.

Jon Markman

by

rainyjanie

Apple Threatened by WeChat Ban

Investors overlook potential loss of massive iPhone business in China if White House follows through with plan to ban transactions with Tencent, the parent company of WeChat, which functions as the mobile operating system in the Asian nation

Jon Markman

by

StanR

Home Depot Finds a Home in Pandemic

The house improvement giant posted blowout earnings on a big leap in sales despite hefty spending to keep employees and customers safe. Managers transformed the way they manage inventories, using data analytics and moving more sales on line.

Jon Markman

Why Google Should Not Fear Antitrust Action

Federal prosecutors are rushing to bring an antitrust case against the Google parent. The haste may be good news for the search giant if it makes a weak case even weaker

Jon Markman

How Taiwan Benefits from Huawei Attacks

Semiconductor foundry titan has been the surprise winner as the White House financially isolates Chinese telecom equipment giant Huawei by calling it a Beijing spy asset.

Jon Markman

Factories Embrace Digital Revolution Amid Pandemic

How ironic that new-age factory automation software maker Aspen Tech crushed its Q2 earnings targets at the same time that old fogies like Cisco Systems failed. The pandemic has accelerated businesses' plans to install software that helps them grow and stay compliant with regulators.

Jon Markman

Fortnite Will Lose Its Battle Royale vs Apple

The renegade, super-popular online game producer is attempting an end run around fees imposed by the iPhone and Android smartphone stores. Makes sense, but it's a Quixotic struggle that courts are likely to block.

Jon Markman

China's Role as the World's Factory Wanes

Foxconn Technology is moving its supply chain outside of China as US trade tensions worsen. This creates new opportunities for American industrial and warehouse REITs.

Jon Markman

Google Rumbles With Quake Detector

Search and Android smartphone titan shows the world it still has the chops to introduce useful new mass-market technology with audacious plan to provide earthquake detection software on billions of handheld devices.

Jon Markman