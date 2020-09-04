Beep-beep! PagerDuty Deserves Downfall

PagerDuty ((PD) -Get Report), a recent tech high-flier, reported quarterly financial results Thursday. It did not go well. The stock is getting slammed and the weakness is likely to continue.

The San Francisco, Calif.-based company, according to the corporate press release, logged second quarter revenues of $50.7 million, up 25.7%, and an operating loss of $13.4 million, with negative margins of -26.5%.

It’s as bad as it sounds. Investors should run from the stock, full throttle.

On paper, PagerDuty sounds great. The company makes cloud-based monitoring software for information technology teams. In the age of digital transformation, tools to help keep systems running smoothly are in big demand. And as work-from-home initiatives have accelerated, selling PagerDuty to investors as a digital winner has been easy.

Unfortunately, the company is more sizzle than steak.

The sizzle is the easy part. The company didn’t always have a swanky Silicon Valley address. It got its start in 2009 when three University of Waterloo software engineering graduates, Alex Solomon, Andrew Miklas and Baskar Puvanathasan saw an opportunity to use the cloud to make life easier for IT professionals. The Canadian trio had the big idea to collect digital signals from software enabled systems, make sense of the information with machine learning, then fire off alerts to IT staff.

As the cloud era began to take off, the tiny firm got incubation money from Y Combinator, an ultra-successful Massachusetts seed capital company. Later PagerDuty secured funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Bessemer Venture Partners and ultimately, in 2018, a $90 million investment round led by T. Rowe Price.

Early investors were rewarded handsomely in April 2019. An extremely successful IPO saw shares zoom 50% higher on the opening day. The market capitalization pushed to $2.8 billion.

Unfortunately, the gains did not last. After surging to $60 from an initial price of $25, PagerDuty shares made the long, painful journey all the way back to $12.50 in December. The company blamed growing pains for weaker financial results.

They said growing sales staff would put the company in a better position to capitalize on digital transformation trends in the enterprise world. Covid-19 and work-from-home policies should have validated the expansion.

Investors certainly got excited. PagerDuty shares followed other, more successful WFH beneficiaries sharply higher. From the March lows near $12.50, the stock zoomed to $37 Wednesday, a nearly 300% gain.

But PagerDuty is not like other digital transformation facilitators. It doesn’t have a distinct competitive advantage. Although its platform boasts 370 integrations, and can process digital signals from all of the popular cloud-based IT infrastructures including AWS, New Relic ((NEWR) -Get Report), Datadog ((DDOG) -Get Report), Zendesk ((ZEN) -Get Report) and ServiceNow ((NOW) -Get Report), this is not unique. All of the companies that process signals for IT staff have these integrations. Their software can also create incident reports in real time, from any location.





And Splunk ((SPLK) -Get Report) and Atlassian ((TEAM) -Get Report), the leading competitors, have longer track records and even larger client lists.

However, even that is not the reason investors should flee PagerDuty shares.





The company essentially is in the business of selling a feature on larger platforms. Monitoring digital signals from software and sending alerts to IT staff is not really a platform. The large cloud platforms can easily replicate the business model, then offer it as an added feature, for free.

PagerDuty is in the weird position of frantically hiring sales staff, at great cost, to sell a product that platform providers are likely to give away for free. The company is selling sizzle, with no steak. Worse, there is no pathway to profitability.

The Q2 numbers tell this story for all to see. Cashflow provided from operations was only $2 million, or 4% of revenue. Free cashflow, the money available to shareholders, was a paltry $1.4 million. For the fiscal year, PagerDuty managers now expect the business will generate between $206 to $211 million in sales and net losses of about $22 million, based on 79 million shares outstanding.

Keep in mind, Wednesday evening, PagerDuty had a market capitalization of $2.7 billion.

PagerDuty shares should trade back toward the $13 range. A decline to that level would value the business at 7x sales.

Investors should use any strength to close positions.