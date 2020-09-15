Oracle Deal for TikTok is a Gift to Facebook

It looks as though Oracle Corp. (ORCL) is set to emerge as the winner in the TikTok bidding war, and that a very good thing for Facebook (FB) and Alphabet ((GOOGL) -Get Report) shareholders.

ByteDance, the Chinese parent of TikTok, confirmed Monday that managers favored Oracle’s proposal and that documents have been submitted to the U.S. government for approval.

If successful, Oracle, a company best known for legacy enterprise databases, will become the American partner of ByteDance, a developer of cloud-based social media aimed at teens.

The deal is as desperate and dumb as it seems. It helps competitors.

Nine weeks ago, President Trump signed an executive order targeting TikTok, citing national security concerns. The measure effectively banned the social platform on September 15 unless its American operations, that serve 100 million users, were sold to a firm based in the United States. The fallout was an immediate free-for-all to match up potential partners and buyout syndicates.

For most of the month, Microsoft (MSFT) was seen as the logical winner. The Redmond, Wash.-based company is an American technology leader and its Azure Cloud has considerable scale advantages in cloud computing.

Unfortunately, the Redmond software giant also has a sizeable operation in China.

Peter Navarro, a top aide to President Trump, told CNN that Microsoft might be compromised because the Chinese government uses Windows software to “do all of the things they do”.

The Oracle bid is unencumbered by successful businesses in China. It is also devoid of the synergies needed to make TikTok more successful in the United States. What Oracle does have is extremely close ties to President Trump.



Larry Ellison, chairman and founder, in February hosted a large fundraising event for the President at his Coachella, California home. And Safra Catz, chief executive officer, worked on the executive committee in 2016 for the Trump transition team.

The optics of these relationships isn’t likely to sit well with legions of teens who have repeated used TikTok to organize and prank President Trump.

Meanwhile, alternative TikTok platforms from accomplished competitors quickly are taking shape.

Facebook’s Reels looks and acts surprisingly like TikTok. The project launched in 50 markets in August including the United States, United Kingdom and Japan. And it is being offered as a feature inside Instagram, Facebook’s wildly popular picture-based social platform.

Similar to TikTok, Reels lets users create videos of less than a minute set to music that can be shared with friends, followers and discovered while browsing the app. It also features an array of filters and effects that can be layered over top of the content.

More brazen still, Instagram created a specific landing spot for Reels that looks exactly like TikTok’s “For You Page”, vertical scrolling and all.

Not to be outdone, YouTube, owned by Alphabet, Monday rolled out Shorts, its TikTok competitor.

A YouTube blog post claims that Shorts "is a new short-form video experience for creators and artists who want to shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones".

Those videos, up to 15 seconds in length, can be easily stitched together and set to music using the applications’ self-contained software tools. YouTube managers claim it should make uploading homemade dance videos a snap. Gee, that sounds familiar.

Shorts will launch in India over the next few days, a country where TikTok was banned in June. The project is expected to begin rolling out to more countries, with better tools, in the months ahead.

Neither Reels nor Shorts are assured success. New smartphone social platforms are hit and miss at best. However, these projects come out of companies that know how to build businesses around user-generated content. They are also being incubated inside widely successful subsidiary businesses. For example, Instagram has 1 billion monthly active users. YouTube is twice as big.

Facebook and Alphabet also understand algorithms and how to manage users in the cloud at scale. Oracle may run the biggest legacy enterprise database, but the firm has no expertise with teen culture, social media influencers, or the logistics of running a social platform with user-generated content.

And close ties to the Trump administration is not exactly a selling point with the targeted demographic.

Investors should avoid Oracle shares. Buy Facebook and Alphabet. These firms are being gifted an opportunity to ravage TikTok. They will not waste the opportunity.