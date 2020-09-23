How EV Poseur Nikola Lost Its Way

Nikola ((NKLA) -Get Report) shares have collapsed this month following a scathing research report from a noted bear, and the resignation of its chairman. Shareholders are glum and it’s about to get worse.

That was not the story being told Tuesday. At an investor conference, managers said its production partner and suppliers remain in place. Plans for an electric pickup and a Class 8 semi truck are proceeding, they said.

It will not matter. The Nikola story is over. Shares are headed much lower.

The Salt Lake City, Utah-based company was conceived in March when Trevor Milton, the founder and chairman, helped engineer a reverse takeover of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. As the details of the Special Purpose Acquisition Company began to emerge, shares surged from $10 to $34.50.

When Nikola shares debuted on the Nasdaq in June, shares gained another 104%, closing at $73.27. That’s when the rollercoaster ride started.

Like Elon Musk at Tesla ((TSLA) -Get Report), Milton’s gift is storytelling. In 2016 he began building a company to take advantage of the buzz surrounding innovative clean energy vehicles. The company moniker, being the first name of Nikola Tesla, the legendary Serbian-American inventor, put the company in the same sentence as the more accomplished Musk.



With the SPAC complete, Milton on June 3 tweeted that the company raised $700 million and that pre-orders represented more than $10 billion in potential revenues. A corporate press release even promised a battery powered Class 8 semi truck by 2021, and a Class 8 fuel cell powered vehicle by 2023. A week later he said that the company would begin taking reservations for the Badger, an all-electric pickup truck that only existed in artist renderings on the company website





The rush of positive news, and the lure of potentially getting-in on the ground floor of a Tesla-like investment story sent shares soaring to $93.

That’s when short sellers correctly began to take issue with some of Milton’s claims. This culminated in a September report from Hindenburg Research, a firm that specializes in bearish bets.

Analysts claimed access to recorded phone calls, text messages and private emails from Milton that detailed a web of false statements. More damning, the analysts claimed that Nikola has no proprietary technology. A deal with General Motors ((GM) -Get Report) seemed to validate that allegation.



Although Milton said Nikola has breakthrough battery and fuel cell technology, the company will use tech developed by GM, and pay $700 million for the production of Nikola vehicles.

The company has a similar tech development arrangement with Bosch, a major German automotive parts maker.

Those partner agreements were front and center Tuesday. Nikola managers participated in a fireside chat at the New Mobility and AI forum, hosted by Evercore ISI, a research firm focused on institutional clients.

Kim Brady, chief financial officer, said that Milton decided to step down as chairman on Sunday because controversy surrounding him had become a distraction from the larger mission of the company. Steve Girsky, a current Nikola board member and former vice chairman at General Motors, will become the new chairman. Brady also noted that Nikola will continue to work with Bosch on patents for fuel cell inverters and electric motors, and with GM for production.

These relationships, at first glance seem to validate Nikola’s business model. Unfortunately, it’s not at all what it seems.



General Motors didn’t put up any money in the agreement with Nikola. The company is paying GM for tech and production. Also, according to a press release, GM stands to claim as much as 80% of Nikola’s valuable regulatory credits for green vehicles. The Detroit-based automaker may end up earning $2 billion, in addition to the value of Nikola shares.

In other words, GM and Bosch have little to lose and a lot to gain. For GM specifically, making Badgers for Nikola will be the first real test of Ultium, GM’s modular EV manufacturing process, that has also been licensed to Honda.

The Nikola saga is a cautionary tale for investors. Ideas are easy. Bringing them to production is much more difficult. When managers claim otherwise, look more carefully.

Nikola shareholders should use any strength to close positions. Longer-term, share prices are headed toward their pre-SPAC levels.