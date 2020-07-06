Markman On Tech
Netflix Leverages Data for Black Film Releases

Jon Markman

Netflix ((NFLX) -Get Report)  just keeps winning. It’s like the company can’t lose.

The New York Times reported recently that the world’s biggest streaming media network is sitting on a huge library of Black experience film content. That’s convenient, with Americans once again invested in interplay of race and life experiences.

Politics aside, the real story is data analytics. It’s Netflix’s secret sauce.

Founded in 1997, Netflix began as a subscription mail-order DVD company. Back then, distributing the shiny discs in prepaid mailing pouches was so disruptive that it brought Blockbuster Video, a nationwide goliath, to its knees.

But Netflix’s strength wasn’t putting DVDs in the mail. Rather, it was the company’s use of predictive analytics. Netflix software engineers developed algorithms to steer customers away from high-demand blockbusters … and toward its plentiful, lesser-known library titles.

The big, new idea was finding niche markets based on what Netflix software revealed about customer tastes. Later, algorithms predicted if original content would be successful based on subject matter, the actors and directors involved. Then the Los Gatos, Calif., company went out and began developing projects to satisfy those wants. It seems so simple, yet effective.

Last year the company developed Birdbox based on the Josh Malerman novel. The apocalyptic film got Sandra Bullock as the lead, a holiday release date and plenty of free advertising inside the Netflix application. The result was huge viewership.

The official Netflix account tweeted the film was watched by 45,037,125 accounts during its first seven days.

The casting seemed to break all the traditional rules. Bullock is 54 years old. Malorie, her character in the novel, is described by Malerman as young, athletic and reluctantly pregnant. Tom, her interracial love interest, is played by Trevante Rhodes, a 28-year-old rising star.

Netflix used what it knew about its audience, based on the shows customers watched, to develop content that managers knew would be voraciously consumed.

Now, according to the Times, the company appears to have used the same process to develop a big library of Black experience content, such as the Will Smith vehicle "Hitch," above.

In the battle for compelling content, it’s not really a fair fight. Netflix, with its 182 million subscribers, has an endless supply of data to draw from. Managers have figured out a way to break rules and develop hits with limited risk.

Shares are up 54% in 2019. They are up 8,636% since 2009, when the company began making the transition from DVDs to streaming and data analytics. And there's no denouement in sight.

