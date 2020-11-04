TheStreet
HomeNews
Search

Why MongoDB is the Future of Counting

Jon Markman

The election uncertainty is mostly over and tech stocks are surging again. It’s time for investors to begin buying the future and it starts with MongoDB ((MDB) -Get Report).

Shares of the New York-based database maker Wednesday surged 7% as investors returned to emerging technology businesses. MongoDB is one of the very best with lots of room to grow.

The company makes a cloud-based, next-generation platform that is gaining critical mass among enterprise customers. The recent weakness is an attractive entry point.

MongoDB was founded in 2008 by Dwight Merriman, Kevin Ryan and Eliot Horowitz -- the same trio that built and later sold DoubleClick to Google for $1.5 billion in 2005. Back then, the cloud-computing revolution was in the early innings.

Merriman, Ryan and Horwitz saw a big opportunity to build a new, document-based database architecture from the ground up. It could be developer friendly and unmoored from legacy relational databases. It could also leverage the scale of the cloud, while embracing the trend toward mobile connectivity.

The timing was perfect. And now, business is surging.

CEO Dev Ittycheria in a March interview said that its Atlas platform hit a $100 million run rate in less than three years and that the business was growing at 400% year-over-year. When he updated platform growth in September, he noted that the business now represents 44% of total revenues, with 20,200 customers.

It’s difficult to put the potential into context. However, the total addressable market for database software, according to Ittycheria, is expected to reach $84 billion by 2022.

Mongo’s main competitor, Oracle Corp. ((ORCL) -Get Report), operates the largest relational database company in the world. Its technology, although frequently updated, is still 40 years old. It predates cloud, mobile and even the internet. That business is up for grab.

During the second quarter Mongo grew its customer base by 1,800 accounts, to 20,200. That’s up from only 15,000 a year ago.

The versatility of its product suite has led to a who’s who of customers. Companies like Alphabet Inc. ((GOOGL) -Get Report), Facebook Inc. ((FB) -Get Report), Cisco Systems ((CSCO) -Get Report), Adobe ((ADBE) -Get Report), Intuit Inc. ((INTU) -Get Report), PayPal Holdings ((PYPL) -Get Report), Verizon Communications ((VZ) -Get Report), AT&T ((T) -Get Report) and others all depend on Mongo to help developers build better products using data.

Shares recently traded near $243.00, and the stock is up roughly 85% in 2020.

Investors have been willing to pay a big premium because overall sales growth since 2017 has averaged 58%. Fiscal 2020 revenues, for example, surged 58% to $421 million.

Analysts expect the company will grab a big share of the database market going forward.

Based on sales growth alone, MongoDB shares could easily trade to $295 in 12 months, a gain of 21% from current levels. Investors should use the current pullback from the October high at $270 to purchase shares.

*

Veteran tech columnist Jon Markman is the publisher of Strategic Advantage, a popular daily newsletter about the great digital transformation of business, entertainment and society -- and how to invest in it. Click here for a free two-week trial.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Farfetch Beat Amazon at Luxury E-commerce

The high-end UK online retailer is beating Amazon at its own game, giving elite brands like Hermes an aura of exclusivity along with a fabulously productive ecommerce infrastructure

Jon Markman

Microsoft Is the Ultimate Multitasker

Big Tech is under pressure from lawmakers but the software giant is sailing beneath the radar due to shrewd lobbying in Washington and a growing set of world-class business units in the public and private cloud that are focused on the digital revolution

Jon Markman

Tesla Breakthrough: Going Full Auto

Electric vehicle pioneer rolls out full self-driving mode this week, and although bugs are expected, the feature should be the most important car development in a generation

Jon Markman

Align Sparkles in War on Bad Teeth

Invisalign orthodontics maker reported sensational earning that highlight its successful effort to bring dentistry into the digital age with teeth-moving algorithms and 3D printers.

Jon Markman

Despite a Stumble, Netflix Is Winning the Streaming Wars

Netflix just reported disappointing subscriber growth, the stock is getting slammed -- and investors should buy shares into weakness. It has won the entertainment streaming wars due to an exemplary digital transformation, and that generates network effects that reinforce its hegemony

Jon Markman

IQVIA Killing It in Drug Trials Business

Imagine a business that cornered the market for managing drug company clinical trials, in the middle of a pandemic. That’s the sensational story of IQVIA IMS Health

Jon Markman

Innovation Is About to Get Political

New federal regulations threaten the development of innovative US technology. The effort steals a page right out of the communist intervention playbook created by China.

Jon Markman

Sonos Hits Sour Note With Low-End Play

Shares of premium wi-fi speaker maker sink after earnings report shows effort to broaden distribution by selling in down-market chain stores hurts image and margins

Jon Markman

by

alexfirth91

Virgin Galactic Is Ready for Takeoff

Shares of the space tourism pioneer are shooting skyward again as traders bet that the next-gen propulsion company finally has the right stuff to get to the next level after a surprise shift in top management toward a consumer orientation

Jon Markman

Google Rumbles With Quake Detector

Search and Android smartphone titan shows the world it still has the chops to introduce useful new mass-market technology with audacious plan to provide earthquake detection software on billions of handheld devices.

Jon Markman