The election uncertainty is mostly over and tech stocks are surging again. It’s time for investors to begin buying the future and it starts with MongoDB ((MDB) -Get Report).

Shares of the New York-based database maker Wednesday surged 7% as investors returned to emerging technology businesses. MongoDB is one of the very best with lots of room to grow.



The company makes a cloud-based, next-generation platform that is gaining critical mass among enterprise customers. The recent weakness is an attractive entry point.





MongoDB was founded in 2008 by Dwight Merriman, Kevin Ryan and Eliot Horowitz -- the same trio that built and later sold DoubleClick to Google for $1.5 billion in 2005. Back then, the cloud-computing revolution was in the early innings.



Merriman, Ryan and Horwitz saw a big opportunity to build a new, document-based database architecture from the ground up. It could be developer friendly and unmoored from legacy relational databases. It could also leverage the scale of the cloud, while embracing the trend toward mobile connectivity.

The timing was perfect. And now, business is surging.

CEO Dev Ittycheria in a March interview said that its Atlas platform hit a $100 million run rate in less than three years and that the business was growing at 400% year-over-year. When he updated platform growth in September, he noted that the business now represents 44% of total revenues, with 20,200 customers.



It’s difficult to put the potential into context. However, the total addressable market for database software, according to Ittycheria, is expected to reach $84 billion by 2022.

Mongo’s main competitor, Oracle Corp. ((ORCL) -Get Report), operates the largest relational database company in the world. Its technology, although frequently updated, is still 40 years old. It predates cloud, mobile and even the internet. That business is up for grab.

During the second quarter Mongo grew its customer base by 1,800 accounts, to 20,200. That’s up from only 15,000 a year ago.





The versatility of its product suite has led to a who’s who of customers. Companies like Alphabet Inc. ((GOOGL) -Get Report), Facebook Inc. ((FB) -Get Report), Cisco Systems ((CSCO) -Get Report), Adobe ((ADBE) -Get Report), Intuit Inc. ((INTU) -Get Report), PayPal Holdings ((PYPL) -Get Report), Verizon Communications ((VZ) -Get Report), AT & T ((T) -Get Report) and others all depend on Mongo to help developers build better products using data.

Shares recently traded near $243.00, and the stock is up roughly 85% in 2020.

Investors have been willing to pay a big premium because overall sales growth since 2017 has averaged 58%. Fiscal 2020 revenues, for example, surged 58% to $421 million.

Analysts expect the company will grab a big share of the database market going forward.

Based on sales growth alone, MongoDB shares could easily trade to $295 in 12 months, a gain of 21% from current levels. Investors should use the current pullback from the October high at $270 to purchase shares.

*

Veteran tech columnist Jon Markman is the publisher of Strategic Advantage, a popular daily newsletter about the great digital transformation of business, entertainment and society -- and how to invest in it. Click here for a free two-week trial.