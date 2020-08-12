TheStreet
HomeNews
Search

Beware the Moderna Vaccine Hype

Jon Markman

Shares of Moderna ((MRNA) -Get Report) are shooting higher today after President Trump announced the company won a contract to produce 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate -- but the ask is not remotely possible, at least not yet.

Investors are over-reacting. Don’t chase shares higher.

Moderna is in phase III trials for a promising experimental vaccine. It contains genetic material called messenger RNA, or mRNA. The big breakthrough is this new vaccine teaches our immune systems to eliminate the virus before it takes over our bodies, causing illness.

The problem, and it’s a big one, is mRNA vaccines are hard to scale up. They haven’t been created at scale before. The idea that Moderna is going to pull 100 million doses out of facilities that don’t yet exist and haven’t manufactured mRNA drugs in the past is wishful thinking at best.

The announcement is theater, made to seem more real than it is.

An official press release from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense is a nice touch. Comments from President that the Pentagon is ready to deliver the vaccine as soon as it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration makes it seem as though whipping up doses will be a snap, too. It will not be.

Bill Gates, in April, began construction of factories for seven new COVID-19 vaccines. The co-founder of Microsoft ((MSFT) -Get Report) said some of the factories would require special equipment, and that doses at scale will not arrive until the middle of 2021.

It’s not all bad news, though.

Moderna did begin a 30,000 patient trial at the end of last month. Managers expect key efficacy data ahead of Thanksgiving. Assuming the trials are successful and there is a fast track approval process, it’s reasonable to expect some vaccine doses will be available in the early part of 2021. But it will not be 100 million doses.


Speaking of those doses. The figure of 100 million has become a motif.

HHS reached a deal earlier this year for 100 million doses from Pfizer ((PFE) -Get Report), with an option for an option for 500 million more. Weeks later the agency announced a 100 million dose deal with Johnson and Johnson ((JNJ) -Get Report). A secondary agreement called for an additional 200 million units. Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline got a deal for, you guessed it, 100 million does, with a 500 million dose option.

Aside from the math, the White House is seeking 1.6 billion doses, 100 million doses is clever marketing. The number is substantial enough to seem serious, yet not too large to detract from other news announcements. The secret of showmanship is to keep hitting the mark.

Moderna shares trade at 37x forward earnings. I’m not bearish for the stock. Longer-term I do expect its mRNA vaccine to be one of several that make it to market. Try to buy near the bottom of the recent range, around $60 to $65, after the initial over-reaction subsides.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Amazon Becomes an Advertising Powerhouse

The retail monolith now spends more on ads than any other brand in the country. The kicker is that its ad selling business makes it all back, and then some.

Jon Markman

Why Facebook Wins If Microsoft Buys TikTok

Shocking price tag of the renegade social media darling will highlight the tremendous hidden value of Instagram at Facebook. And while Microsoft is distracted with making the silly song and dance platform into its buttoned-up culture, Facebook will scoop up disaffected users and celebrities into its copycat but successful Reels feature.

Jon Markman

Sonos Hits Sour Note With Low-End Play

Shares of premium wi-fi speaker maker sink after earnings report shows effort to broaden distribution by selling in down-market chain stores hurts image and margins

Jon Markman

by

alexfirth91

Alibaba Spinoff to Unlock Massive Value

Chinese technology giant's plan to spin out its hyper-successful financial unit as Ant Group will show Silicon Valley the value of freeing divisions like YouTube, Instagram and Amazon Web Services.

Jon Markman

Trump's Anti-China Order Smears US Techs

Ambiguous new executive order barring US companies from transacting with Chinese tech firms will seriously undercut American businesses and their shareholders

Jon Markman

How Google Can Give Samsung a Brain

It appears that Samsung is about to kick its much-reviled AI program Bixby out of its smartphones. That's good news for Google, whose Assistant software is world-class and could easily be added to the massive Galaxy ecosystem. While Google would pay for the privilege, it would gain billions of users' data to help improve the experience.

Jon Markman

Disney Finally Reanimates Innovation

With the release of live-action Mulan exclusively to its new streaming platform, Disney takes big step toward embracing the great digital transformation of entertainment.

Jon Markman

Facebook Attacks TikTok With New Instagram Feature

One week removed from a Washington hearing about anti-competitive practices, Facebook (FB) is releasing new software that looks and acts surprisingly like TikTok, its fast-growing social media rival.

Jon Markman

Teledoc Deal Is What the Doctor Ordered

The surprise merger of two health tech companies that have thrived during the pandemic has sent shares of both to the sick bay. Here's why traders are wrong and how this is a great deal for consumers and shareholders

Jon Markman

Identity Politics Afflicts Telecommuters

Businesses are newly obsessed with identity. In this new age of telecommuting and employee productivity tracking, it is essential to know which workers are logged into a network and from where. Shares of Identity industry leader Okta Inc. are surging.

Jon Markman