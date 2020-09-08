TheStreet
HomeNews
Search

Why Mastercard is Devouring Cash

Jon Markman

Forget your credit card. Soon you will be able to pay for a burger and fries at the drive-thru with no more than your voice, and you may even get a custom menu.

Mastercard ((MA) -Get Report) announced last week that it is partnering with a pair of start-ups to remove cashiers from the fast food business. It’s another shot fired in its war against cash, and friction.

Rest assured, the Purchase, NY-based company is going to win.

Executives at Mastercard have been trying to kill cash for a long time. The company forte is digital payment processing, for which it earns a small but durable fee on every transaction. Cash payments are the direct competition. Killing it has been great for business.

Mastercard has posted middle teens sales growth since 2016. Last year revenues reached $16.9 billion, a bump of 13% versus 2018.

That’s because from governments to retailers, digital payments are preferred. Uncle Sam gets to track money all the way through the system. Getting rid of cash makes it much more difficult for black marketeers and tax cheats. Retailer gets the other end of transaction, tracking customers.

The business end of this, customer relationship management, is so big that analysts at Gartner believe specialized CRM software to track and monetize customers could be an $80 billion business by 2025.

If managers at Mastercard are successful, that estimate might be on the low end.

Unlocking fast food, referred to as “quick service restaurants” in industry jargon, opens up a treasure trove of new digital gold. QSR is a $293 billion business in the United States alone. And because as much as 70% of sales occur at drive-thrus, most of the sector is immune pesky growth obstacles, like global pandemics.

Mastercard will work with SoundHound Inc. and Rekor Systems ((REKR) -Get Report) to bring voice recognition, personalized dynamic menus and contactless payments to select White Castle drive thrus.

Customers will pull up to the drive thru where they will be greeted by an artificial intelligence enabled voice assistant. Once the customer’s voice print is authenticated, they’ll get a personalized menu based on past orders, the weather or time of day. Behind the scenes, Mastercard tokenization and biometrics software will match the voice print with a credit card, and the purchase will be completed. The final part of the transaction is picking up the burgers and driving away.

In theory the entire process should reduce friction.

Customers get dynamic menus geared to their tastes, and they don’t have to fiddle with cash payments. White Castle staff get to focus making burgers, increasing the number of customers they can serve.

We will know soon enough. The pilot program is being rolled out in October.

There will be some challenges along the way. AI voice assistants, can be hit and miss at best. It remains to be seen how well the speech recognition systems will work in practice. Having a conversation with a human may end up being quicker. That’s key.

Speeding up drive thru times in QSR is akin to pitstops in NASCAR. Every second counts a lot.

McDonalds ((MCD) -Get Report) managers attributed better than expected results in the third quarter of 2019 solely to shaving 20 seconds off drive thru wait times. It was the same track to higher profits at Taco Bell, a Yum Brands ((YUM) -Get Report) company, and Wendy’s ((WEN) -Get Report).

Investors shouldn’t be surprised Mastercard is investing heavily in QSR. The sector is built for speed and contactless payments means no more customers digging through their wallets searching for bills, or staff fiddling to make change.

The sector also represents a huge opportunity. Fully a third of QSR customers in 2018 used cash to pay, according to Fiserv ((FISV) -Get Report). While getting that number to zero is impossible, every tick lower helps the bottom line at Mastercard. Transactions, lots of them, keep profits rolling in.

Admittedly, at 38.5x forward earnings and 21x sales, Mastercard stock is not cheap. However, managers have a long history of putting the company in position to win new business segments.

Shares have soared 1,624% since during the past decade.

Investors should use any near-term weakness to begin taking new longer-term positions. Contactless payments is the future, and Mastercard will win.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sign Up for DocuSign on Pullback

Stock is getting clobbered as traders bet the work-from-home trade is over. Longer-term investors should use this weakness to accumulate shares in a dominant and fast growing leader in the digital transformation of authenticity and contract processing.

Jon Markman

Beep-beep! PagerDuty Deserves Downfall

Maker of cloud-based monitoring software has a defenseless business with narrowing margins and rising sales costs. Expect a return toward March lows.

Jon Markman

Nvidia Wows Gamers With Next-Gen Chips

New line of "monster" graphics processing units for video game consoles has roots in state-of-the-art supercomputers. Movies and TV will pale in comparison -- and are already losing market share to the makers of super-beautiful, highly engaging games.

Jon Markman

Zoom Proves Big Tech Doesn't Dominate

Blowout earnings report shows the upstart videoconferencing platform has outmaneuvered industry titans in the "work from home" era

Jon Markman

by

rainyjanie

Google of CounterTerrorism' Spills Secrets

Palantir filed an S1 statement ahead of its looming IPO and scared some observers with its small list of customers and large history of losses. But fear not: It's headed for stardom

Jon Markman

How Anaplan Disrupts the Planning Industry

A fast-emerging leader in the digital transformation ecosystem, Anaplan is ready to break out to new highs in synch with broad adoption of its cloud-based workflow tools.

Jon Markman

Amazon's Halo Has a Special Aura

The e-commerce giant is getting into the wellness business with the strangest activity tracker on the market. It's a Trojan Horse that hints at a huge new subscription business.

Jon Markman

Why Microsoft and Walmart Want TikTok

TikTok might seem like a strange fit for a discount retailer and an enterprise software firm. Yet digital has scrambled business models as instant connections create new opportunities. Walmart wants a new sales channel. Microsoft sees a big client for its cloud business. This could work.

Jon Markman

Why Salesforce is a Force Multiplier

Online sales management giant shows the great digital transformation is alive and well

Jon Markman

Wireless Carriers Strip Content from Cable

Verizon leads the way in helping customers drop hated cable bundles and replace with a lower cost mix of specific channels

Jon Markman