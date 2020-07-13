Why Mastercard Is Betting Big on India

The term dirty money is taking on new meaning in the middle of the global pandemic. People are literally afraid to handle paper currency, and forward-looking companies are cashing in.

In India, where covid-19 deaths have crested 23,000, people who have never made a digital payment are suddenly using their smartphones to buy milk, fruit, and pay for cab rides according to Bloomberg.



The beneficiary is Mastercard (MA). Let me explain.

The Indian digital experiment began in 2009 with the introduction of Aadhaar, a biometric database for every man, woman and child. The project provided a unique 12 digit identity number, authenticated by fingerprint and retinal scans.





Since then, database additions included software protocols for digital payments, electronic Know Your Customer verification, eSign, and a digital locker, for the safe transfer of health and financial documents.



This India Stack, means 1.3 billion people can open bank and brokerage accounts, buy insurance, send money and share medical records with healthcare providers anywhere in the country, with a simple fingerprint scan.



Indians got a front row seat to the low friction, digital era. The government got a tool to crack down on a vibrant black market, corruption and lost tax revenues.

Mastercard began laying the foundation to capitalize in 2010. It started with a war on cash, under Ajaypal Singh Banga, the former chief executive. Five years later, Banja, a native of India, joined with the World Bank to promote financial inclusiveness, especially in India.

The business angle is simple: Mastercard is a transaction processor. Bringing more transactions out of the shadow economy marginalizes cash. More bank accounts mean more digital transactions and ultimately more fees for Mastercard.

Now it is all paying off.



Fear of handling paper currency is accelerating non-cash transactions. The value of digital payments reached an all-time high in June, as measured by the Unified Payments Interface, an all-digital platform run by the biggest banks. Progress that might have taken five years, Bloomberg notes, occurred in only 3 months.





Digital transactions in India are expected to rise fourfold, to $1 trillion, by 2023.

Big tech companies have seen the light and they are investing heavily to take advantage. Sundar Pichai, the chief executive officer of Alphabet ((GOOGL) -Get Report), today announced the search giant would invest $10 billion in India during the next five to seven years to accelerate digital services.

In a blog post Pichai wrote that the global pandemic has supercharged digital adoption in India. The Google for India Digitation Fund will help millions of small businesses expand acceptance of digital payments, enable affordable access of information, and leverage technology for social good is health, education and agriculture.

The groundwork for all of these noble ambitions was laid long ago with the so-called India Stack and the lobbying efforts from payment processors, like Mastercard.

Only a handful of companies have the scale, expertise and policy bona fides to pull off something this big. The New York-based company has state of the art, global transaction processing infrastructure and cybersecurity. Mastercard has also made key investments for the future, like machine to machine payments.

It took a pandemic to make physical money dirty. Digital payments is the clean solution that was a decade in the making.

Mastercard shares traded as high as $345 in February. That was before the pandemic led to the collapse of spending in most of the Western world. The stock has bounced 50% from the March lows. That advance is certain to look puny over the longer-term as the world moves away from cash and toward digital payments.

Even priced at 33x forward earnings, and a market capitalization of $295 billion, the stock seems underappreciated amid its recent pullback. A $1 trillion valuation in two years seems reasonable given where transaction processing is headed, and Mastercard’s strong position in the industry.