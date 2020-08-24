Apple Doubles Down on Augmented Reality

Apple ((AAPL) -Get Report) continues to load up on augmented reality software businesses, and that is great news for Lumentum ((LITE) -Get Report), the company that makes the best AR sensors.

According to a report from Calcalist Friday, Apple managers secretly purchased Camerai, an Israeli maker of computer vision software, and managers have been integrating its technology into future iPhones and software kits.

That’s a win for Lumentum. Let me explain.

It was 2016 when Apple managers first expressed interest in AR. Tim Cook, chief executive officer, told analysts the platform could be huge and he promised Apple would make investments accordingly. Since then the Cupertino, Calif.-based company filed numerous patents, bought start-ups, hired new managers and launched ARKit, its AR software developer kit.



When iPhone 11 launched last September it sported a 3-camera setup on the back, with a laser equipped 3D sensor capable of measuring depth for AR. We now know Camerai photography technology, deep learning and computer vision software is integral to making it all work.



We also know Camerai’s platform is a big part of ARKit. Its software developers tools, Calcalist notes, don’t require AR technical knowledge. In many cases apps can be developed without writing AR specific code.

The Lumentum angle is even more straightforward.

Currently, the San Joe, Calif.-based company is best known for making the front-facing sensor Apple uses for iPhone Face ID. In the past that has been a great business for Lumentum, however the real growth story is the 3D depth measuring sensors the company makes for the back of smart devices. These world-facing sensors are key to making AR ubiquitous. It begins with Apple.

Cupertino is notoriously cautious with breakthrough technologies. The iPhone maker wasn’t the first to put a multi-touch screen on a phone, or add biometric authentication, like a fingerprint sensor. But when Apple made the leap, these sensors became a prerequisite for every device maker.

Apple managers used the company’s industry leadership to change the minimum standard for smart devices, then they leveraged the firm’s incredible scale to drastically drive down component prices. You might think that would be a bad thing for Lumentum.

The firm is the largest supplier of 3D sensing laser diodes in the world. This technology is critical to future AR applications. However, the relationship with Apple is not exclusive. Cupertino must compete with other device makers and new applications, primarily in telecommunications, automotive and industrial robotics sectors.



This puts Lumentum in the sweet spot.

Apple’s AR is expected to roll out gradually. If history is any indication these sensors will land first on premium Apple handsets, allowing Lumentum to maintain healthy average selling prices as the company builds manufacturing scale. Eventually, Apple should bring the sensors to more devices, with competitors likely to follow. Keep in mind, Android handsets represent 85% of the global smartphone market. That market is way more important than Apple. The opportunity became apparent in February.



During a conference call with analysts in February, Lumentum managers were asked about the potential size of the 3D sensor market. Wajid Ali, chief financial officer, talked about adding capacity for telecom customers in the early part of the year, and the potential for increased sales of world-facing products in the back half of calendar 2020 as handset makers started to express interest.

The company announced August 11 its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 results. Despite the pandemic, sales climbed to $1.7 billion, up 7%. Gross profit margins rose 700 basis points to 46.5%. Most important, revenue for world-facing sensors exceeded expectations. This came despite robust demand for lower end iPhones without AR world facing sensors.

Understandably, the stock has been a winner in 2020, up about 8% to $87.15. Currently shares trade at 13x forward earnings and 3.7x sales. These metrics are extremely inexpensive given the potential for AR in smart devices and other applications. The total addressable market for smartphones alone might be in the hundreds of millions of devices.



Investors should consider buying Lumentum shares into the current weakness. It will not last.