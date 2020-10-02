Google TV Is Going to Click

Google ((GOOGL) -Get Report) announced a $50 streaming media dongle this week, joining a marketplace dominated by Roku ((ROKU) -Get Report) and Amazon.com ((AMZN) -Get Report), and it has a chance to be a big winner.

Google TV, an oval-shaped dongle with a small remote, stole the show Wednesday at the Pixel 5 revea, by doubling down on what the Alphabet company does best: Search and organization.

This is how the new device fits into the rest of Google, and why it’s important.

To suggest that Google has had a tortured past in TV is an understatement. The Mountain View, Calif.-based company has been planning TV platforms for almost a decade. Most have been a hot mess, and later quietly shuttered or rebranded.

The first Google TV hit the market in 2010. The software was Android reworked for larger screens and a landscape orientation. The hardware was all third party, and equipment makers took a major hit when the platform got panned by critics and universally shunned by consumers.

The Logitech Revue, a GTV set-top box ended up costing the Swiss consumer electronics company $100 million in profits. The Los Angeles Times, in 2011 noted that the glossy box and keyboard combo had more returns than sales.

What Google got wrong was the user experience.



Too much of its early work with TVs depended on finding a way to type text into a search box. Even Chromecast, its wildly popular dongle that followed GTV in 2013, needed a smartphone for input. And while users did finally get the hang of wirelessly casting content from their smart devices to the big screen, the learning curve was considerably higher than kickback experience of simply surfing channels on the sofa.

The new GTV does have an elegant remote, complete with dedicated YouTube and Netflix (NFLX) buttons. It also takes full advantage of ambient computing, the trend toward connected home devices always listening in the background.

Since 2016, Google and Amazon have been waging a battle for mindshare in the burgeoning connected home market. They dominate a marketplace of millions of smart speakers, screens, TV soundbars, household appliances and even automobiles, all waiting to be awakened by the keywords "Hey Google," or "Hey Alexa."

The promise is one day soon we will be able to settle in on the sofa and simply tell the TV to play “that Harrison Ford movie with the big boulder” and presto, Raiders of the Lost Ark will start playing from our favorite streaming service.

The hassle of surfing for content will greatly diminiish.

It might seem like wishful thinking but Google is uniquely qualified to make it happen. Problem solving around search and organization is its forte.

The GTV dongle announced Wednesday brings 4K streaming, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ and, most important, is capable of indexing the real-time catalogs of popular subscriber video on demand services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Go and live TV.

Technical specs aside, the real magic comes from what Google can do with algorithms.



GTV is doing for SVODs and live TV, what Google Search does for the internet. Customers will end up with a snappy universal guide to everything that is streaming. And they can search with nothing more than their voice. Some nice software flourishes will add personalized recommendations and a watch list accessible from any device.

For now, the only live TV service up and running is YouTube TV, although Google is courting other live broadcasters like Sling TV.

YouTube TV is an ultra slick $65 monthly subscription service. It offers 85 networks, plus local television stations and the ability to record 8 live programs simultaneously to an unlimited cloud-based storage.

Add YouTube TV to Google TV and the Google Home ambient computing platform, and suddenly consumers are getting a killer experience with a universal guide, search and personalized recommendations across live TV and most SVODs.



This is Google throwing all of its considerable strengths at TV. It’s a winner. Competitors should be extremely worried.

Apple TV (AAPL), for example, lacks a universal guide and Netflix integration. Roku has 43 million subscribers but the content is interrupted with ads. And Amazon Prime Video, while home to 40 million members, is heavily focused on its native content.

At only $50, GTV has the potential to change the way we watch TV. Buy Alphabet shares into weakness. (Then watch "Ozark" if you haven't already.)