Credit-Shaming Goes Mainstream

Millions of Americans are out of work. Many are having trouble making ends meet. Rising delinquencies are a problem for lenders, so they are indiscriminately cutting off credit.

Now Fair Isaac Corp. ((FICO) -Get Report), the analytics company that invented credit scoring, is offering lenders a new digital tool to isolate and exile the least resilient borrowers.

Welcome to the world of modern data analytics and new business models. Fair Isaac invented a fresh, lucrative division out of thin air – and the impulse to credit-shame weakened consumers.

FICO probably doesn’t seem like much of a tech company. You never hear the name being bandied about in the same sentence as Apple ((AAPL) -Get Report) or Visa ((V) -Get Report). Yet the San Jose company was one of the forerunners in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Founders Bill Fair and Earl Isaac were ahead of their time. The pair met at Stanford University in the early 1950s. Fair was an engineer. Isaac was a gifted mathematician. With a borrowed computer, $800 and one very big idea, they started Fair, Isaac and Co. in 1956.

At the time, the idea was radical. They thought they could transform business with credit scoring. The pair leveraged their computational skills to devise algorithms that study consumers’ past behavior. Then they used predictive analytics to determine the future credit risk for loan applicants.

Fair wrote letters to the 50 largest lenders in the U.S., according to the corporate website. He wanted an opportunity to explain how these scores could reduce risk and open up new business models. Only one company responded. Two years later, in 1958, the first FICO credit-score system was built.

Today, FICO technologies underlie 65% of all credit-card decisions. All 100 of the largest U.S. credit-card issuers, and 95 of the largest 100 domestic financial institutions are clients. The company also works with 600 global insurers, and more than 400 retailers and general merchandisers. In 2018, its Falcon Fraud protected 2.5 billion credit cards.



FICO credit scoring and its fraud-detection systems have become foundational in global

financial services.

Now FICO managers are tackling the consumer credit risk arising out of the pandemic. Banking clients need a better tool to measure the financial resilience of their retail and business customers. It could mean the difference between profitability and big losses.

The FICO Resilience Index, according to a Tuesday report in the Washington Post, predicts the consumers best positioned to withstand the crippling financial implications of the pandemic. If bankers can identify and shun customers with the least resilience they can keep credit flowing to customers who meet these elevated criteria – and improve their own profitability.

Investors should shrug off the grievous social implications and focus on the value FICO adds for its customers in financial services. Those customers depend on its services, and they are willing to pay handsomely. That’s a great business.



FICO business managers have been able to consistently grow the business year after year. Sales grew to $1.2 billion in 2019, an increase of 16%. The dynamism of the business allows product managers to use data science to build new products and services on the fly.

Shares trade at 46.2x forward earnings and 9.8x sales. Although those metrics might seem steep, keep in mind what the business is, and its virtually monopoly among leading financial institutions.

FICO is an undiscovered tech company. Purely from a market dominance and scalability perspective, it’s a gem in the world of digital transformation and deserves to be bought on pullbacks.