Tech Focus Delivers FedEx Success

FedEx posted blowout numbers last evening. Traders were shocked the package deliverer is doing so well but everyone should have seen this coming. It's been years in the making.



The Memphis, Tenn.-based shipper is a technology leader in a sector that is booming, and it’s not only because of the global pandemic. Ecommerce is a tech megatrend that is only getting started.

Investors should use any weakness ahead to buy FedEx shares.

There will be opportunities. In February 2018, FedEx shares collapsed following a Wall Street Journal report that Amazon.com was about to launch a delivery service for businesses. Shipping with Amazon, the moniker for the new service, was supposed to kill incumbents.

Everyone knows Amazon is innovative. Its leader, Jeff Bezos, is a hard-working visionary. The company has amassed an arsenal of cutting-edge tools, like cloud computing and Alexa. And it employs legions of engineers who use artificial intelligence to disrupt new business segments.

That alone would keep managers at lesser competitors awake at night. But FedEx is not a lesser competitor. The Tennessee company transformed logistics with a centralized, online computer system in 1979. Four years later, it reached $1 billion in sales. By 2004 the company was already fiddling with hybrid-electric trucks. All-electric delivery vans followed in 2010.

FedEx has always been one step ahead of the competition. Its Purple Promise employee pledge has led to best-in-class customer service for decades.

The latest earnings report is a testament to that foresight.

After the closing bell Tuesday, FedEx reported strong first quarter financial results. Sales rose to $19.3 billion on the strength of 11.6 million packages delivered, year-over-year increases of 13.5% and 31%, respectively. Earnings per share surged to $4.72, exceeding the analyst consensus estimate by $2.15, or 83%.

So much for death by Amazon.





It’s a lesson for investors. Seeing everything in terms of a zero-sum game often means missing the larger trend. To be sure, Amazon is a mighty competitor. But that is not the story investors should focus on. More shoppers are buying products online. This creates more package volume for all logistics companies. The size of the market is expanding. Many companies are winning.

eMarketer, a respected digital market research company, in July predicted that online sales in 2020 in the United States will surge to $709 billion, a gain of 18%. Sales at brick and mortar and stores are expected to slow $4.2 trillion, down 14%

More important, online shopping globally is steadily rising as a percentage of overall sales. eMarketer expects online sales will soon comprise 14.6% of a predicted $27.7 trillion worldwide retail spend.

Like most well-managed technology companies, FedEx managers saw this coming long ago. They have been building scale ever since.

It’s why the company started its digital transformation decades ago with waybills and massive automation. Its Maryland sorting facility in 2011 was processing 3.5 million packages per day without human intervention. It’s why FedEx continues to gobble up market share by buying competitors. In 2015, it added TNT Express for $4.8 billion.

And the company is not relenting.

FedEx continues to invest heavily in next-generation technology. While Amazon sees a future in autonomous drones as package deliverers, FedEx is more focused on utilitarian robotic vehicles that fit its existing architecture.

It’s working with Peloton Technology, a Mountain View, Calif., firm – not the connected fitness bicycle company -- to develops autonomous truck platoons. The idea is to link several large trucks together through vehicle-to-vehicle communication networks. The trucks follow more closely, which reduces wind resistance — saving energy and slashing costs.





Inside FedEx sorting facilities, robotic tuggers, small machines that work next to humans, autonomously pull trailers with bulky items that don’t fit on conveyor belts, as a single engineer observes from the control room.

These projects fit into a larger technology program that is renowned for reducing costs and improving productivity. It is what great businesses do: They leverage strengths to build even greater competitive advantages.

FedEx shares trade at 17.8x forward earnings and 0.9x sales. With a market capitalization of $60 billion, the business is still valued at less than half of United Parcel Services, a firm that's growing much slower.





Investors should buy FedEx shares in the $220 range.